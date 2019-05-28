A group of Eastern Oregon authors have organized a Frontier Writers’ Rendezvous with several writing workshops on Friday-Saturday, June 7-8, at the Canyon City Community Hall.
A small board, including Dave Driscoll of Canyon City, Kathy Moss of Prairie City and Paty Jager of Burns, formed the Frontier Writers Circle and made the plans after holding a small book fair at the same time last year, during the ‘62 Days Celebration in Canyon City.
“This time we’re trying to be more organized,” Driscoll said.
He said the purpose is to provide a gathering for writers, readers and book lovers “of all varieties” and promote literature and support local writers.
Driscoll also wants to promote local history and bring visitors to Grant County.
The workshops kick off with a welcome and orientation from 4-6 p.m. Friday, June 7, in the main hall.
Driscoll, a web publisher and owner of DGDriscoll Books in Canyon City, will offer a reading on Joaquin Miller (1839-1913) at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 8, in the auditorium on the second floor. Miller is a famous and flamboyant figure in the county’s history, and the Grant County Historical Museum near the bookstore has the Joaquin Miller cabin on site.
Moss, an award-winning cowboy poet and author, will host a workshop titled “Prepping Persona and Personality in Cowboy Poetry” at 6 p.m. Friday, June 7, in the conference room on the second floor.
Jager, who writes murder mysteries and Western romance novels, will hold a workshop “Characterization: Making Your Characters Come To Life” at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 8, in the conference room.
Four additional workshops will have topics that include self-editing, pitching a publisher, writing for trade magazines and creating a cover.
Free readings will be held from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 8 in the auditorium, and an open reading session will follow. Visitors will also find a bookstore with vendor booths in the community hall from 4-8 p.m. June 7 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 8.
The cost for each workshop is $20.
A full list and description of workshops and readings is available online at oregonguidespublishing.com/fwc.
For more information, call Driscoll at 248-719-2122.
