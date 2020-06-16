Grant Union graduate Reitta Wyllie has again earned academic accolades at Northwest Nazarene University.
Wyllie was one of 13 members of the NNU women's track and field team named to the Great Northwest Athletic Conference 2020 Women's Track and Field All-Academic Team. This is the second year in a row she earned the distinction.
Wyllie was also named to the dean's list.
