Wyllie named to Northwest Nazarene dean's list Blue Mountain Eagle Feb 11, 2020

Grant Union graduate Reitta Wyllie was named to the fall 2019 dean's list at Northwest Nazarene University.To make the list, students must earn a GPA of 3.5-3.99.
