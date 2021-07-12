Yoga, a live concert and food are on tap Wednesday at John Day City Park.
Kicking off at 6:30 p.m., Ashley Stevick of Green Yoga Community will teach a free one-hour yoga class.
Shanna in a Dress, a singer and songwriter touring the U.S. on a bicycle, will follow.
Lisa Weigum, John Day-Canyon City Parks and Recreation board member, said Timbers Bistro will cater the event.
Free and open to the public, is sponsored by the "Go Outside" campaign, a community health initiative designed to encourage people to get outside and manage their mental, emotional and physical health by participating in community events outdoors.
The campaign partners include the Grant County Community Health Improvement Coalition, John Day-Canyon City Parks and Recreation District, Blue Mountain Hospital and Community Counseling Solutions.
According to Weigum, those who attend any event sponsored by the "Go Outside" campaign will be automatically entered into a drawing to win a host of prizes. She said each month until September they will draw three names.
