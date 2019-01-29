The Youth Arts Program recently received almost $2,000 in grants.
The Juniper Arts Council awarded $1,450 to YAP’s string program. The funding will provide repairs and new cases and bows for previously donated instruments.
Additionally, quarter- and half-size instruments will be purchased so students can try playing an instrument in their size. These instruments will be used as low-cost rentals for students who could not otherwise afford lessons.
This will help establish a bowed string program, and low-cost group violin lessons will soon be offered.
The John Day United Methodist Church, represented by lay leaders Shermayne Boethin, Becky Carey and Sherry Feiger, presented YAP with a $500 grant. The Oregon-Idaho Conference gave every church $500 to use for community outreach, and they agreed YAP was their choice.
