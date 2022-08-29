LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University named 570 students to the dean's list for the 2022 spring term, including several from Grant County. Qualifying students must maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded EOU coursework.
The local students who made EOU’s spring dean’s list were Victoria Coalwell, Ellie Justice, Mariah Moulton, Fallon Weaver and Kalli Wilson of John Day, Abigail Lusco of Mt. Vernon and Caitlin Willet, Brianna Zweygardt and Declan Zweygardt of Prairie City.
New suicide hotline available
SALEM — A new help line for people contemplating suicide or experiencing a mental health crisis is now available.
The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which went live last month, is a nationwide service available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. By dialing the three-digit 988 phone number, callers will be connected to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Counselors who answer the calls are trained to provide a wide array of services. Among other services, they can help people who are considering suicide or self-harm, struggling with substance abuse or going through a mental health crisis.
The 2021 Oregon Legislature appropriated $7 million to staff two 988 call centers so the state could be part of the new three-digit crisis line service.
988 call services are available in English and Spanish, and interpreters are available for more than 150 languages. English speakers can also text 988 or chat online at http://988lifeline.org/.
Oregon Grange elects new leader
TALENT — Jay Sexton of Philomath, a member of Marys River Grange No. 685, is the new president of the Oregon State Grange. He was installed during the organization’s 149th annual convention in Talent in June.
Sexton had served as vice president of the Oregon State Grange since 2018. From 2014-2018 he was director of the Agriculture Committee. Sexton joined the Marys River Grange in 2010. He also serves as secretary of the Benton County Pomona Grange and president of the Willamette Grange No. 52.
