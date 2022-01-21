The Malheur National Forest’s proposed Cliff Knox Project aims to make 40,000 acres of forest in Grant and Harney counties more resistant to catastrophic wildfires. The project would use prescribed burns, thin roughly 19,000 acres of commercial timber and close approximately 20 miles of roads.
JOHN DAY — Cutting firewood for personal use is now free on the Malheur National Forest.
Under new rules that took effect Jan. 18, area residents can now obtain free permits to cut up to eight cords of firewood per household as long as it’s not for resale, Malheur officials announced in a news release.
Participants in the free use program must have a valid permit, firewood tags, a map and a copy of forest regulations on hand when collecting or transporting firewood on the forest.
Commercial permits will still be available for individuals who wish to resell firewood. The regional minimum rate for commercial use permits remains unchanged at $5 per cord, with a four-cord minimum and an eight-cord household maximum.
Permits and tags for both the free and commercial firewood programs can be obtained by calling any Malheur National Forest office between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. The number is (541)-575-3000 for the John Day office, (541)-820-3800 for Prairie City or (541)-573-4300 for Hines.
