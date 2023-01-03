Christmas Bird Count

Barb Meyer spots a great blue heron during the Christmas Bird Count in 2018.

 Peter Meyer/Contributed Photo

JOHN DAY — Volunteers spotted a larger than usual number of species but a below-average number of individuals during the 42nd annual John Day Christmas Bird Count, according to Tom Winters, who organized the count.

A dozen birders fanned out on Dec. 27 to conduct the count, while two more stayed home and tallied all the birds that came to their backyard feeders. The data they collected will be sent to the National Audubon Society, which has been coordinating the annual counts since 1900.

