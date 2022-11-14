JOHN DAY — The members of the 2023 Grant County Fair & Rodeo Court will make their official debut this weekend at a fundraising dinner and auction in their honor.

Laramie Kiser is next year’s queen and her twin sister, Lavina, is the princess. The girls live in Mt. Vernon and are juniors at Grant Union High School.

