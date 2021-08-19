The Black Butte Fire south of Unity has grown to 21,516 acres and is 39% contained as of Thursday morning.
Firefighting operations on the Black Butte Fire are maintaining a steady pace, according to a press release from the incident management team. Yesterday and last night, fire crews monitored smoldering areas, keeping creeping flames under control. While cooler temperatures and higher humidity assisted the efforts, fuels are still extraordinarily receptive to fire and can readily ignite.
Temperatures are anticipated to warm to the upper 70s today, dropping into the upper 40s or and lower 50s at night. Winds will be at more typical levels from the northwest with afternoon gusts up to 15 mph. Fire behavior has moderated with the current cold weather pattern. In the afternoon, there could be some single-tree torching in isolated pockets of fuel.
Today, firefighters will work to keep the fire area controlled through mop-up operations. This on-the-ground tactic is critical to successfully increase containment. Crews will be ensuring hotspots are put out at least 100 feet in from the perimeter. In addition, they will remain vigilant watching for any new fire starts as the weather returns to hotter and drier conditions.
Closures
Recreation Sites within the closure boundary: North Fork Malheur River Trailheads both north and south, North Fork Malheur Campground, Crane Crossing Trailheads both east and west, Short Creek Guard Station, Elk Creek Campground, Sunshine Flat Trailhead and Trail, Horseshoe Trailhead and Trail, Sheep Creek Trail and Trailhead, Little Crane Campground.
Currently the Trout Farm and Crescent Campgrounds are still open to the public.
For updated forest closure information, visit fs.usda.gov/malheur or facebook.com/MalheurNationalForest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.