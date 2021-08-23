Containment on the Black Butte Fire reached 85% Sunday as crews continued to mop up and patrol all areas of the fire perimeter.
The fire has grown to 22,348 acres, according to a Monday press release.
Some heat and smoldering stumps remain on the northwestern edge and near the borders of the interior islands of green vegetation. Mop up and patrol will continue around the entire perimeter as well as suppression repair work.
The goal of suppression repair is to return areas impacted by firefighter operations to a stable condition. Post-fire repair efforts include equipment removal, mending cut fences, leveling dozer line, etc. Local agencies are also working on a rehabilitation plan for the landscape to address impacts of the fire activity on federal lands.
Today is expected to be sunny with high temperatures of 66 to 76 degrees. Winds at the fire will remain terrain driven. High ridgetops and exposed areas will experience winds 8 to 12 mph with gusts 15 to 25 mph. Humidity will remain low, with moderate to good recoveries overnight.
Closures
Recreation Sites within the closure boundary: North Fork Malheur River Trailheads both north and south, North Fork Malheur Campground, Crane Crossing Trailheads both east and west, Short Creek Guard Station, Elk Creek Campground, Sunshine Flat Trailhead and Trail, Horseshoe Trailhead and Trail, Sheep Creek Trail and Trailhead, Little Crane Campground.
Currently the Trout Farm and Crescent Campgrounds are still open to the public.
For updated Forest closure information, visit fs.usda.gov/malheur or facebook.com/MalheurNationalForest.
