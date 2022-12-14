Dozens of people lined up along Main Street to watch the 32nd annual Timber Truckers Light Parade pass through John Day on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Air horns blaring, engines throbbing and colored lights twinkling, 28 rigs of all shapes and sizes did a slow roll through downtown to shouts and waves from the onlookers. And this year, someone added to the festivities by launching fireworks from a hill south of town.

