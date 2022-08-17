Monel Anderson, 15, a member of the Izee Livestock 4-H Club, poses with her market steer on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in the Heritage Barn of the Grant County Fairgrounds. Anderson is among several local students who showed their livestock at the 113th Grant County Fair last week.
Preston Boethin, 17, a member of the Izee Livestock 4-H Club, poses with his market steer on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in the Heritage Barn of the Grant County Fairgrounds. Boethin was among several local youths who showed their livestock at the 113th Grant County Fair last week.
JOHN DAY — The 113th Grant County Fair went off without a hitch last week, kicked off on Wednesday, Aug. 10, and winding down Saturday, Aug. 13.
However, long before the gates swung open at the county’s fairgrounds, 4-H and FFA students were hustling inside the Heritage Barn to get their livestock ready for the multiple shows hosted at the fairgrounds.
Between grooming, feeding and working with their animals daily, bringing their animals to the county fair each year represents a culmination of months of hard work for the students.
An ag-based community, Grant County has a longtime tradition of local 4-H/FFA students raising livestock to compete for ribbons at the shows and then ultimately sell at the Youth Livestock Auction at the Grant County Fairgrounds.
Macy Carter, 16, of the Izee Livestock club, who showed her market steer Friday, Aug. 12, at the 4H/FFA beef showmanship exhibition, said the months-long process, though stressful at times, is worth it in that it teaches skills that can be used in the workplace.
Preston Boethin, 17, of the Izee Livestock Club, added that there was a sense of relief once his steer was moved into the barn and settled.
“It’s kind of like you’ve made it,” he said.
Monel Anderson, 15, of the Izee Livestock Club, said that moment of getting the steer to the fair brings a huge sense of accomplishment as it’s something they have been working toward all year.
