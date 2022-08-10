Macy Carter, 16, a member of the Izee Livestock 4-H club, poses with her market steer on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 in the Heritage Barn of the Grant County Fairgrounds. Carter is among several local youth who will show their livestock at the 113th Grant County Fair.
Monel Anderson, 15, a member of the Izee Livestock 4-H club, poses with her market steer on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 in the Heritage Barn of the Grant County Fairgrounds. Anderson is among several local youth who will show their livestock at the 113th Grant County Fair.
Preston Boethin, 17, a member of the Izee Livestock 4-H club, poses with his market steer on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 in the Heritage Barn of the Grant County Fairgrounds. Boethin is among several local youth who will show their livestock at the 113th Grant County Fair.
JOHN DAY — The 113th Grant County Fair kicked off Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m. and will run from Wednesday-Sunday, Aug. 10-13.
However, long before the gates swung open at the county's fairgrounds, 4-H and FFA students were hustling inside the Heritage Barn to get their livestock ready for the various shows that started today.
Between grooming, feeding and working with their animals daily, bringing their animals to the county fair represents a culmination of months of hard work for the students.
An ag-based community, Grant County has a longtime tradition of local 4-H/FFA students raising livestock to compete for ribbons at the shows and then ultimately sell at Saturday's Youth Livestock Auction.
Macy Carter, 16, of the Izee Livestock club, who will show a steer Friday at the 4H/FFA beef showmanship exhibition, said the months-long process, though stressful at times, is worth it in that it teaches skills that can be used in the workplace.
Preston Boethin, 17, of the Izee Livestock club, added that there was a sense of relief once his steer was moved into the barn and settled.
"It's kind of like, you've made it," he said.
Monel Anderson, 15, of the Izee Livestock club, said getting the steer brings a sense of accomplishment as its something they have been working toward.
"It's a really exciting time," she said.
Fair information
The Grant County Fair is a four-day event filled with 4-H FFA livestock showings, midway rides at the Family Fun Center and all of the favorite fair food items.
This year’s musical highlight is a concert starting at 7 p.m. Friday in the John Day Auto Parts Outdoor Arena, headlined by Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry fame, with Jesse Leigh opening the show and performing an after-concert at the end of the evening. (Tickets cost $35 or $15 for kids 12 and under and are available at GrantCountyOregon.net.)
Each of the fair’s other three nights also closes with a concert. The James Gang plays on Wednesday, the boondock Boys Thursday and Kristi Kinsey Saturday. Additional entertainment is provided throughout the day by strolling magician Brian Ledbetter and Flippenout Productions.
The pavilion will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day with Jukebox Express, the Blue Mountain Old-Time Fiddlers, a balloon artist and a no-host bar provided by the Grant County Stockgrowers.
The fair’s final day holds some of the fair’s finest attractions.
Saturday begins with the Rancher Breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m. in The East Pavilion. Starting at 11 a.m., the Grant County Fair Parade will wend its way from Grant Union Junior/Senior High School down Canyon Boulevard to downtown John Day, then west on Main Street to Timbers Bistro. Leading the way will be Grand Marshalls Gibb and Gary Gregg and the Grant County Fair Court: Queen Riley Robertson and Princesses Raney Anderson and Macy Carter. Back at the fairgrounds, the festivities will continue with a cornhole tournament, the Champion Pie Baker contest, the 4-H/FFA Livestock Auction and an exhibition by the Hamsher Fighting Bulls.
Fair admission is free on Wednesday. The other days, admission is $6 general, $3 for seniors and kids aged 6-12 and free for kids 5 and under. A pass for the whole week costs $5.
The Family Fun Center is open 4-9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 2-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Wristbands cost $10 for the whole week (mechanical bull rides are extra).
Fair passes can be purchased at Len’s Pharmacy, Radio Shack, Duke Warner Realty, Bar WB, the Grant County fairgrounds and the Grant County Chamber of Commerce or online at https://tinyurl.com/5n7nsvhk.
