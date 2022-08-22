DAIRY GOATS
Breeding
Riley Gregg, Nubian mature, 2-year-old doe, blue ribbon, champion, grand champion
Cosette Klusmier, Nigerian dwarf, dry yearling doe, blue ribbon, champion, reserve grand champion
Riley Gregg, Nubian junior doe kid, blue ribbon, reserve champion
Riley Gregg, Nubian, dam and daughter, blue ribbon
Dairy Goat Showmanship
Riley Gregg, blue ribbon, intermediate champion, grand champion
Cosette Klusmier, blue ribbon, junior, champion, reserve grand champion
MEAT GOATSBreeding
Bryant Baker, junior, doe 6 to 9 months old, blue ribbon, champion, grand champion female
Morgan Molyneux, blue ribbon, champion, reserve grand champion breeding female
Mahayla Moss, mature doe with production records, blue ribbon, champion
Mahayla Moss, senior, doe, older than 36 months, blue ribbon, champion
Mahayla Moss, blue ribbon, reserve champion
Meat Goat Market
Bryant Baker, heavy weight champion, overall grand champion, market goat
Morgan Molyneux, heavy weight reserve champion, reserve overall grand champion, market goat
Heavy Weight Market Goat
Sierra Jenks, blue ribbon
Dawson Jenks, blue ribbon
Light Weight Market Goat
Elliott Andrew, champion light weight, market goat
Aiden Andrew, reserve champion, light weight, market goat
Emmalyn Northway, blue ribbon
GOAT SHOWMANSHIP
Emmalyn Northway, overall grand champion, goat showman
Elliott Andrew, overall reserve grand champion, goat showman
Intermediate Goat Showmanship
Elliott Andrew, blue ribbon, champion
Emmalyn Northway, blue ribbon, reserve champion
Aiden Andrew, blue ribbon
Sierra Jenks, blue ribbon
Junior Goat Showmanship
Mahayla Moss, blue ribbon, champion
Morgan Molyneux, blue ribbon, reserve champion
Dawson Jenks, blue ribbon
Bryant Baker, blue ribbon
SHEEP
Market Lambs
Preston Fretwell, overall grand champion, market lamb
Anna Blood, overall reserve grand champion, market lamb
Heavy Weight Market Lambs
Preston Fretwell, blue ribbon, champion
Savannah Watterson, blue ribbon, reserve champion
Kellen Fretwell, blue ribbon
Akeelah Viema, blue ribbon
Zoey Beam, FFA, blue ribbon
Broncstin Titus, blue ribbon
Abbie Justice, FFA, blue ribbon
Middle Weight Market Lambs
Naomi Blood, blue ribbon, champion
Alana Shaffer, blue ribbon, reserve champion
Summer Berry, blue ribbon
Sophia McKinley, blue ribbon
Liberty Woehlert, blue ribbon
Laynie Harmon, red ribbon
Trevor Sasser, red ribbon
Light Weight Market Lambs
Anna Blood, blue ribbon, champion
Kaila Shaffer, blue ribbon, reserve champion
Lillyian Huerta, blue ribbon
Adalyn Judd, blue ribbon
Jillie Thunell, blue ribbon
Aubriella Judd, blue ribbon
Aaliyah Judd, blue ribbon
Paizley Harmon, blue ribbon
Adeline Northway, blue ribbon
Madilynne Cearns, blue ribbon
Hannah McKinley, blue ribbon
Sheep Showmanship
Savannah Watterson, overall grand champion sheep showman
Preston Fretwell, overall reserve grand champion sheep showman
Senior Showmanship
Liberty Woehlert, champion senior sheep showman
Sophia McKinley, reserve champion senior sheep showman
Abbie Justice, FFA, blue ribbon
Intermediate Showmanship
Savannah Watterson, champion
Preston Fretwell, reserve champion
Aaliyah Judd, blue ribbon
Akeelah Viema, blue ribbon
Adeline Northway, blue ribbon
Zoey Beam, FFA, blue ribbon
Laynie Harmon, blue ribbon
Alana Shaffer, blue ribbon
Trevor Sasser, blue ribbon
Hannah McKinley, blue ribbon
Paizley Harmon, blue ribbon
Naomi Blood, blue ribbon
Junior Showmanship
Lilyian Huerta, champion
Kellen Fretwell, reserve champion
Adalyn Judd, blue ribbon
Kaila Shaffer, blue ribbon
Broncstin Titus, blue ribbon
Madilynne Cearns, blue ribbon
Summer Berry, blue ribbon
Jillie Thunell, blue ribbon
Anna Blood, blue ribbon
Aubriella Judd, blue ribbon
OPEN CLASS
Sheep Breeding
Zivah Moore, senior doe, first place, grand champion youth
Jackie Osborne, Hamp/Suffolk cross ewe lamb, first place, grand champion adult
Jackie Osborne, Hamp/Suffolk cross ewe lamb, second place
Ariana Workman, ewe lamb, third place, grand champion youth
Jackie Osborne, Hamp/Suffolk cross yearling, first place
Jackie Osborne, Hamp/Suffolk cross ewe, first place
Jackie Osborne, Hamp/Suffolk cross ewe and produce, first place
Jackie Osborne, Hamp/Suffolk cross flock, first place
Pee Wee Sheep Showmanship
Zivah Moore, blue ribbon
Ariana Workman, blue ribbon
Kristina Manitsas, blue ribbon
