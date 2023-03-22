Local residents are long familiar with the sight of young 4-H members presenting the animals they raised at the Grant County Fairgrounds every August.
But as 4-H coordinators and members will attest, the program is that and so much more.
For nearly a century, the 4-H program has provided countless members with valuable life skills through its activities in Grant County.
Christal Culley, an Oregon State University Extension Service educator who coordinates the 4-H program in Grant County, said the aim is to instill important skills and life lessons in young people. On average, about 200 youths throughout the county are signed up for 4-H programs, Culley said. Ages range from 5 to 18.
The main goal of the 4-H program is positive youth development, Culley said, “and helping the kids build skills, whether it’s agriculture-based, but it’s also cooking, art, all kinds of different things such as leathercraft, food preservation, sewing, cooking, art, archery and shooting sports.”
Prairie City resident Carol Waggoner is the current office coordinator for the OSU Extension Service in Grant County and participated in 4-H in the 1970s, when she raised horses and steers in the program. Waggoner said the skills she learned as a young 4-H member taught her important life lessons such as responsibility, record-keeping and leadership.
“It taught me to give back to the community that gave me so much,” said Waggoner, who is also an adult 4-H leader who helps guide young members.
Culley said volunteer adult leaders meet with the different clubs six to 12 times a year on average. The Grant County Fair is the major event for young 4-H members to showcase their hard work throughout the year, she said.
“It’s the grand finale,” said Waggoner, who also was Grant County Fair and Rodeo Queen in 1981. “I think when you received a blue ribbon, it really meant something to you. A big part of 4-H is goal-setting and working to achieve those goals.”
Maggie Justice, 22, who was a youth member in the local 4-H program from the age of 8 to 19, is now giving back as an adult 4-H leader teaching young members dog training skills and how to care for small animals such as rabbits and guinea pigs.
Justice, who was the first grand champion at the Grant County Fair for raising a market turkey in 2018, remembers caring for cattle, sheep, goats and horses, as well as being involved in shooting sports, sewing and cooking.
“One of the big things I learned was public speaking,” Justice said. “That was a big emphasis. My first 4-H leader was Linda Brown, and she would always have us go up in front of our meetings and give presentations about different projects we were working on. That was something that was instilled in me at a very young age.”
One of her favorite activities as a young 4-H member was the dog training program, of which she is now the adult leader.
“Currently I have three members, and we’re hoping to get that to grow,” she said. “That was a program that was a favorite when I was in 4-H. I still have my 4-H dog, Clifford. He’s a red border collie.”
4-H also helped Justice realize what she was really passionate about in her life, she said.
“I really like animals, and that is something I will always carry with me,” she said. “How to take care of them in the most effective way was really highlighted.”
