Thunderstorms Thursday produced abundant lightning and high winds on the Malheur National Forest producing more fires, including the Glacier Fire on the Prairie City Ranger District.
The Glacier Fire, approximately 75 acres, is burning roughly 16.6 miles southeast of Prairie City. The fire is burning within the perimeter of the 2019 Cow Fire. It is burning in small unburned pockets of green trees and old dead and down material. Resources are working to contain the fire.
Malheur National Forest fire officials would like to remind the public of the extremely dry conditions. With cooler temperatures conditions are still EXTREME. Visitors are also reminded that the entire Malheur National Forest is at Phase C of Public Use Restrictions. For more information on restrictions under Phase C, please visit: Malheur National Forest public page or call 541-575-3113.
Please do your part to not cause a spark, check to ensure your camper chains are secure, and your vehicle is in good working conditions.
For more information please contact the office nearest you.
John Day: 541-575-3000
Prairie City Ranger District: 541-820-3800
Emigrant Creek Ranger District, Hines OR.: 541-573-4300.
