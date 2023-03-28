Crockett Knob fire (file)

The Crockett Knob Fire burned more than 4,000 acres in Grant County in 2022.

 Les Zaitz/Contributed Photo

JOHN DAY — The Grant County Soil and Water Conservation District has been awarded nearly $10 million by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help lower wildfire risk in the region.

The $9.9 million USDA grant will support the Grant County Evacuation Corridor and Fuels Management Project, an effort to reduce fuel loads along 308 miles of roads in the county that serve as evacuation routes for residents in the event of a wildfire.

Neil Nisperos can be reached at 541-575-0710 or nnisperos@bluemountaineagle.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.