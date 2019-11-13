The new hotel "Inn at Whiskey Flat" was announced and highlights the continuation of the Innovation Gateway project.
Attendance for the John Day City Council and the John Day Planning Commission meeting on Nov. 12 filled the John Day Fire Hall to the point that some people were standing or seated at the entrance hall near the door.
John Day City Manager Nick Green revealed that the city has been working with the Priday family, a hotel investment group that owns Cross Keys, LLC from Central Oregon, for three months.
The Priday family plans to build a new $6 million hotel that is expected to begin construction in spring 2020. Court Priday shared with the audience what they could expect from the family.
"What we do is we go into small communities, and we try to be the very best in the towns that we come into," Priday said. "We like to be involved in the community, and we like to go to the 4-H auctions and buy the animals or be involved with the schools and donate to the schools ... you're not going to have a company where you hear about the owner but never see them."
Priday also commented that each hotel they invest in accommodates for the history of the area, and feels like it's a part of the community. The Inn at Whiskey Flats is going to be a 60-room hotel that is expected to bring thousands of dollars to the community through property taxes.
According to Green, the city can be looking to receive around $50,000- $60,000 a year in taxes from the hotel. The amount of money can fluctuate depending on the occupancy rate of the hotel. However, the city will begin receiving tax money on the sixth year of operation due to property tax abatement to accommodate for construction purposes and economic development incentives.
Priday told the audience that the hotel will take 9-12 months for construction to finish. They are in negotiation with two building companies for the hotel.
The city is selling about 1.7 acres of land at the Oregon Pine Property east of Patterson Bridge Road for a purchase price of $74,052 for the new hotel. The purchase price is based on a sale of $1.00 per square foot.
The Pridays currently own five other hotels in Oregon which include: Best Western Prineville Inn, Inn At Cross Keys Station, Best Western Newberry Station, Best Western Rory & Ryan Inns and Rory & Ryan Inns.
"We want to bring a product to John Day that everybody would be proud of and hopefully be a jump start for the new vision that Nick has for the city," said Priday.
In other city council and planning commission news:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.