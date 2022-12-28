This was an election year, and a lively one at that. Grant County voters found themselves with plenty of decisions to make, with a three-way contest for county commissioner and contested mayoral races in John Day, Prairie City and even itty-bitty Granite, where 35 registered voters had to choose between three contenders for the job. And then, of course, there was the pool bond, which dominated local ballots in both the May and November elections, going down to defeat not once but twice.
2020 was also a year that saw several local businesses reopen their doors after lengthy shutdowns — most notably Prairie Wood Products, which restarted its Prairie City sawmill after a 13-year hiatus. Cycle Oregon returned to Grant County for the first time since 2013, bringing more than 1,000 riders to the area in a major tourism event that had been scheduled for 2020 but was postponed by concerns over COVID-19.
The pandemic, of course, continued to linger, though its impact was lessened from previous years. Masks came off in Grant County schools, the county’s senior centers reopened to in-person dining, and life in general returned to something that looked a lot more like what we used to call normal. Nevertheless, COVID-19 remained a threatening presence, claiming the lives of nine more Grant County residents, and the year closed with a “tripledemic” of COVID, flu and a new respiratory illness called RSV combining for a surge of hospital visits.
Here, then, is a month-by-month look at some of the stories that made the Blue Mountain Eagle in 2022:
JANUARY
Police funding: 2022 began with some unfinished business: What to do about the void in law enforcement services left by the shutdown of the John Day Police Department in October 2021.
The city had proposed giving $300,000 to the county to help pay for enhanced law enforcement services by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, but with a catch: In return, the city wanted $300,000 from the county to pay for street improvements in an effort to incentivize housing starts.
The county offered no formal response.
In mid-December, however, County Commissioner Sam Palmer reached out to John Day City Councilor Gregg Haberly, and the two began informal discussions on a possible solution. Those talks would grow to include Sheriff Todd McKinley, City Councilor Heather Rookstool and private citizen John Rowell.
In January, McKinley confirmed to the newspaper that talks were underway.
“I’m hoping to get the staff to adequately cover the city and make the city feel that they are adequately covered,” he told the Eagle.
Stewardship contracting: With the 10-year stewardship contract between the Malheur National Forest and Iron Triangle set to expire in early 2023, forest officials began to explore whether to issue a similar contract or go a different way.
The 10-year deal with Iron Triangle is widely credited with saving what was until recently Grant County’s last surviving sawmill, creating hundreds of jobs and improving forest health. But it has also drawn fire from those who feel the John Day logging company has profited at the expense of smaller rivals.
Malheur National Forest Supervisor Craig Trulock said he was considering awarding another long-term contract, although it would likely include a lower timber volume than the current deal. He added that the new contract wouldn’t necessarily go to Iron Triangle: Like the last stewardship agreement, he said, the new one would be awarded through a competitive bidding process.
Politicians on parade: January brought the first in a steady stream of visiting politicians to Grant County as they stumped for votes in hotly contested races for state and federal office. The first was Christine Drazan, the former state House minority leader who resigned her post in the Legislature to seek the Republican nomination for governor in a crowded field of 15 candidates. (Although she won the GOP nod, Drazan would later lose a tight race to the Democratic nominee, Tina Kotek.)
Drazan stopped by the Squeeze-In Restaurant in John Day to woo voters on Jan. 8. She was followed a day later by Jessica Gomez, a Medford tech company exec also running for governor as a Republican. Like most of the other politicians stumping for votes in Grant County in 2022, she, too, chose the Squeeze-In to make her pitch to voters.
Bud Pierce, the GOP torchbearer in the 2016 governor’s race, made his Grant County campaign appearance on Jan. 12. Arriving by private plane, he met with voters at the Grant County Regional Airport.
COVID’s toll: Public health officials announced Grant County’s first COVID-19 fatality of 2022, the 18th since the start of the pandemic in early 2020. The victim was an 83-year-old male who died on Jan. 7 at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend.
Green resigns: Nick Green, the most polarizing figure in Grant County politics since former Sheriff Glenn Palmer, announced at the Jan. 26 meeting of the John Day City Council that he would step down as city manager by the end of June.
Green, who came on board as John Day’s chief executive in mid-2016, brought tens of millions of dollars in grant funding to the city for projects aimed at upgrading public facilities, reinvigorating the local economy and rebuilding lost population by making the area attractive to outsiders.
Among the projects Green championed were a new sewage treatment plant and wastewater reclamation system, hydroponic greenhouses for growing produce, an urban renewal district to provide financial incentives for new home construction, a plan to redevelop 100 acres of former industrial land called the John Day Innovation Gateway, an expanded park and trail system, expanded broadband internet access throughout the county and a proposed aquatic center at the Seventh Street Complex.
But some of those projects drew criticism from locals who saw them as too costly, ill-conceived or out of step with local values, and Green’s brash and sometimes combative personal style had made him a number of political enemies.
Politicians on parade, Part 2: Two men seeking the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Ron Wyden made a campaign swing through Grant County. Darin Harbick, a small-business owner from Rainbow in the McKenzie River Valley, and Ibra Taher, a self-employed philosophy teacher from Eugene, both spoke at a Jan. 27 meeting of the Grant County Republican Central Committee in the John Day Fire Hall.
FEBRUARY
Back in the saddle: Cycle Oregon, one of the state’s premier outdoor recreation events, announced plans for a weeklong supported ride with more than 1,000 participants in Grant and Wheeler counties.
Dubbed “Ride the Painted Hills,” the event was scheduled to run Sept. 10-17, starting and ending in John Day. The ride had initially been scheduled for September 2020, but those plans were derailed by COVID-19.
Organizers estimated the event would generate more than $400,000 in total economic impact.
Paying for police: Grant County officials responded to John Day’s law enforcement funding proposal with an offer of their own, asking the city to finance the hiring of three additional patrol deputies by the sheriff’s office.
The city could pay for it either by transferring a $375,000 federal grant the city had been promised before dissolving its police department or by transferring $371,000 to county coffers. The county’s offer did not include any of the road funds the city had sought.
The county made the offer through back channels in January when its attorney sent an email to the city’s attorney, but the matter became public on Feb. 1 when John Day City Manager Nick Green put it on the agenda for a city council meeting.
A compromise on stewardship: Malheur National Forest Supervisor Craig Trulock, speaking at a meeting of the Grant County Natural Resource Advisory Committee, aired a possible compromise proposal on stewardship contracting.
While forest officials still intended to offer a long-term stewardship contract to bidders, there would also be another contracting mechanism aimed at bringing additional independent contractors into the mix.
Trulock also announced he was considering lowering the amount of guaranteed timber volume in the long-term stewardship contract from the current 70% of the forest’s production to between 30 and 50%.
Politicians on parade, Part 3: Grant County Commissioner Sam Palmer, one of seven candidates competing for the Republican nomination to challenge incumbent Democrat Ron Wyden in the U.S. Senate race, made his case to local voters at a Feb. 16 meeting of the Grant County Republican Central Committee at The Outpost restaurant in John Day.
Pool bond heads to ballot: Plans to build a new community swimming pool at the Seventh Street Complex in John Day took a big step forward on Feb. 22 at a joint meeting of the John Day City Council and John Day/Canyon City Parks and Recreation District, when both bodies voted unanimously to put a $4 million bond measure on the May 17 ballot.
The city had already obtained a $2 million state grant to go toward the cost of building the new pool, then estimated at $6 million. The new facility was intended to replace the 64-year-old Gleason pool, which had been closed since the start of the pandemic and was in need of repair. Additionally, the city had reached an agreement to sell the pool property and adjoining Gleason Park to the state for an expansion of the Kam Wah Chung State Historic Site.
MARCH
Unmasking the schools: With hospitalizations from COVID-19 on the wane and the public increasingly weary of pandemic precautions, state officials announced an end to indoor masking requirements, and Grant County schools announced they would be making mask use optional in most circumstances.
School officials stressed that other precautions aimed at limiting the spread of COVID would remain in place, however.
“Temperature checks, maintaining distance, air purifiers in classrooms and sanitation practices are among the procedures that will remain,” Grant School District Superintendent Bret Uptmor told the Eagle.
Officials at districts across the county aid they would continue to work with public health professionals to take measures aimed at protecting students.
Eagle office reopens: The Blue Mountain Eagle also took advantage of the relaxed state safety requirements. The newspaper reopened its office to the public on March 14 after a two-year pandemic shutdown, celebrating the occasion with free cookies.
Commissioner candidates: Three candidates threw their hats into the ring in the race for the Grant County Court seat being vacated by Commissioner Sam Palmer, whose term expires at the end of the year.
John Rowell of John Day, a Marine veteran retired after a career in the lumber industry, and Scott Knepper, a Prairie City resident working as a substitute teacher, filed papers to get their names on the May 17 ballot.
Mark Webb, a former Grant County judge who serves as executive director of Blue Mountains Forest Partners, missed the filing deadline but announced plans to campaign as a write-in candidate.
The voters chose Rowell, who attracted more than 53% of the vote and avoided a November runoff by capturing more than half of all ballots cast in the three-way race.
City says no: The John Day City Council rejected the county’s proposal for the city to fund the hiring of three additional sheriff’s deputies to fill the void left by the October shutdown of the John Day Police Department.
On March 8, the council approved a pair of resolutions saying the city would return a $375,000 federal policing grant, since the money could not be transferred to the county; place some funds in a contingency account in case a police funding agreement with the county is reached; and continue to work with the county toward a funding agreement that the city considered equitable.
Mutilation mystery: An Oregon State Police wildlife trooper expressed bafflement over the discovery of a bull found dead and mutilated on a Bear Valley ranch the month before.
According to an incident report filed Feb. 28, the bull’s carcass was discovered with its testicles, scrotum, tongue and lips removed in a pattern that was not easily explained but was consistent with other cattle mutilation cases reported elsewhere.
Rancher Mat Carter said he has lost cattle previously in similarly bizarre and inexplicable ways.
“It’s really odd,” he said. “There’s no logical explanation.”
The story became one of the most widely read of the year for the Eagle, generating thousands of pageviews on the newspaper’s website.
Wolves at the door: Grant County emerged as a focal point of debate over wolf management in the wake of a court decision that restored federal protections for the predators under the Endangered Species Act in some parts of the West but not others.
The decision drew a dividing line between wolf populations that could continue to be managed by state agencies and those that would once again by governed by more restrictive federal rules.
In most of Oregon, the dividing line is Highway 395, which runs right through the middle of Grant County.
The ruling left many local ranchers, some of whom run cattle on both sides of the highway, frustrated and angry.
“It’s easy to sit in a courtroom and (make that decision),” Izee rancher M.T. Anderson told the Eagle. “It’s not so easy when you’re the guy on the ground.”
Grant gets new super: Louis Dix, the principal of Roosevelt Elementary School in Klamath Falls, was announced as the new superintendent of the Grant School District. He was scheduled to take the reins on July 1, the day after Bret Uptmor was slated to retire from the position.
Politicians on parade, Part 4: Jo Rae Perkins made a 90-minute campaign stop in John Day, visiting with half a dozen voters at the Squeeze-In Restaurant on March 27. Perkins, an Albany resident who has run for federal office in every election since 2014, was one of seven Republicans seeking the GOP nomination to challenge Democrat Ron Wyden for a U.S. Senate seat. (Perkins went on to win the nomination in the May 17 primary but lost to Wyden in the Nov. 8 general election.)
John Day creates new post: The city of John Day hired Corum Ketchum, a 29-year-old University of Oregon grad, to fill the newly created position of community development director. The position was created to oversee the city’s growing portfolio of capital projects and policy initiatives and answer questions from the public.
APRIL
Drought declaration: The Grant County Court declared a countywide drought emergency on April 6 and called on Gov. Kate Brown to declare a statewide emergency to open the door to state and federal aid.
Under a state drought declaration, the county could qualify for state and federal resources to deal with the water shortage.
Seniors back at the table: As the COVID-19 pandemic continued to ebb, senior centers in John Day and Prairie City relaxed some of their precautions and reopened to in-person dining in early April for the first time in more than two years. While meals were still available for takeout or home delivery, patrons could now choose to join others for lunch in the senior centers, providing an avenue for socialization that had been shut off by social distancing requirements.
Conduct unbecoming: New details in the Grant County Jail “sex talk” scandal emerged after a judge unsealed a trove of documents sought by the Blue Mountain Eagle in the case. Abigail Mobley, the former Grant County sheriff’s deputy at the heart of the scandal, committed no fewer than eight violations of the department’s code of conduct, ranging from abuse of her position and neglect of duty to conduct unbecoming an officer.
For those violations, Mobley was given a 30-day unpaid suspension and then allowed to resign on Dec. 26, 2020, the day after the suspension ended, the documents showed.
The disciplinary action capped a 21-month investigation into Mobley’s inappropriate relationship with an inmate at the jail, where she worked as a corrections deputy. She was placed on leave during the probe at a cost to Grant County taxpayers of well over $100,000 in salary and benefits.
The documents containing this information were among the public records requested by the newspaper in October 2020. In March 2021, as county officials were preparing to release the records, Mobley filed a motion in Grant County Circuit Court to block their release. Judge Thomas B. Powers ultimately ordered that most, but not all, of the documents had to be released.
A big dose of fiber: Oregon Telephone Corp. announced it was moving ahead with plans to extend fiber-optic lines to Monument, Seneca and Long Creek to bring high-speed internet access to those remote Grant County communities. The work was being funded with an $8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture plus $2 million in matching funds. Half the match comes from OTC, with the rest coming in the form of a $500,000 grant from the city of John Day and a $500,000 loan from the city.
Politicians on parade, Part 5: Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam became the latest candidate chasing the GOP nomination for governor to campaign in Grant County when he stopped by the Squeeze-In Restaurant in John Day on April 15. At this point the Republican gubernatorial field had swollen to 19 candidates.
MAY
Rappellers and propellers: About 60 elite Forest Service firefighters from Oregon and Idaho converged on the Grant County Regional Airport for a week of training required to maintain their rappelling certification. The firefighters dangled from helicopters hundreds of feet off the ground to practice rapid descents using ropes and climbing hardware. They also participated in scenario mockups and reviewed emergency procedures.
County comes up short: In the midst of deliberations over the 2022-23 budget, Grant County suddenly found itself confronted with an $800,000 deficit. The shortfall was discovered by Treasurer Julie Ellison as she was reviewing budget figures. In an email to members of the county’s budget committee, Ellison warned that cuts would be necessary to balance the books.
In an interview, Ellison told the newspaper the shortfall was the result of a calculation error involving reserve accounts that had been eliminated and double-counting some COVID relief funds.
No more greenhouse: The John Day City Council approved a resolution to transfer the city-owned greenhouse to private ownership. The council approved a five-year lease-to-own agreement, at a cost of $24,000 a year, with Shawn and Robyn McKay.
The McKays were previously partners in Burnt River Farms, a diversified cannabis company headquartered in Ontario. The greenhouse had been a favorite target of people critical of the city’s economic revitalization policies.
Interim appointment: Corum Ketchum, John Day’s community development director, was named interim city manager to fill the post being vacated by Nick Green, who announced his resignation in January and was slated to step down by the end of June. The city council voted to hire Ketchum on a six-month trial basis.
Hospital exec steps down: Derek Daly announced plans to step down as chief executive officer of the Blue Mountain Hospital District. Daly, who had led Grant County’s publicly owned hospital district for nearly six years, said his last day would be Aug. 3. He said he planned to move back to the Midwest to be closer to family and to take a job heading a larger hospital.
Wolves blamed for livestock deaths: Grant County suffered its second confirmed wolf depredation on May 19, when wolves killed a pair of calves owned by a rancher on the Middle Fork of the John Day River. According to a report by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, the wolves were part of the Desolation Pack, which grew last year from five wolves to nine. It was the first confirmed wolf depredation in the county since May 2021.
Tie vote spells defeat for bond: The hotly contested election for the $4 million pool bond ended in the most improbable fashion imaginable: a tie.
Early returns showed the vote deadlocked at 789 to 789, but a new state law meant that late-arriving mail ballots could continue to be counted for a week, as long as they were postmarked by Election Day. Another 16 ballots were challenged because of signature issues or other irregularities. As a result, the final outcome remained in doubt for more than a week.
In the end, the numbers changed slightly but the result did not. The final tally was 802 votes in favor of the bond measure to 802 votes against. Needing a simple majority to pass, the measure failed.
Wynonna cancels: Grant County music fans were thrilled when the Grant County Fair announced Wynonna Judd as the headline act for the 2022 fair. On April 30, however, the country music superstar’s mother, Naomi Judd, passed away, and in May Wynonna announced she was canceling her Grant County appearance. The headline spot went to Eddie Gentry of Montgomery Gentry fame, who had been scheduled to open for Judd.
Illegal meeting: The Oregon Government Ethics Commission concluded an investigation into the Grant School Board with a determination that the board had held an improper closed-door meeting. Five members of the board were given letters of education as part of a negotiated settlement.
The commission’s ruling, issued in response to a complaint filed by the Blue Mountain Eagle, found the board members had broken Oregon public meetings law by exceeding the legal scope of an executive session held Aug. 19, 2021.
Goodbye, Gleason: In late May, a crew from Tidewater Construction demolished Gleason Pool. The community swimming pool in John Day, which had been shut down since the start of the pandemic, was 64 years old and in need of significant repairs.
The city sold the property the pool was on, along with the adjacent Gleason Park, to the Oregon Department of Parks and Recreation for a major expansion of the Kam Wah Chung State Heritage Site.
Plans for the $4.5 million expansion include a new interpretive center with a 500-square-foot theater for virtual reality tours of the old Kam Wah Chung building, which served as a commercial and cultural hub for Grant County’s once-thriving Chinese community.
JUNE
Wolves strike again: On June 2, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced the county’s third confirmed wolf depredation. A 350-pound calf was injured in the attack, which was reported on May 30 by the rancher who owned the animal.
The calf had been in the same pasture on the Middle Fork of the John Day River where two calves had been killed by wolves earlier in the month. ODFW investigators determined that the calf’s injuries were caused by wolves and pointed to the Desolation Pack as the likely culprit.
Prairie Wood reopens: The D.R. Johnson Lumber Co. announced plans to reopen its Prairie Wood Products sawmill in Prairie City after more than a decade of inactivity. The company said it would restart the mill in early July and planned to hire about 50 employees. D.R. Johnson said the mill would produce primarily Douglas fir studs. Malheur Lumber in John Day, the only other mill producing dimension lumber in Grant County, mainly processes pine.
D.R. Johnson bought the Prairie City sawmill in 1976, adding a stud mill and planer in 1978 and installing a co-generating plant in the 1980s. In its heyday, the mill employed around 100 employees on two shifts. Prairie Wood Products shut down in 2008 in the midst of a housing market crash, then reopened briefly before closing down for good in 2009.
“We are excited to be back and bring much-needed jobs back to the area, reduce wildfire risk and promote forest health,” Prairie Wood Products President Jodi Westbrooks said in an email announcing the reopening plans.
County budget cuts: In an effort to balance the books after discovering an $800,000 shortfall, the Grant County Budget Committee voted to cut workers at most county departments from 40 hours a week to 32 hours a week.
The cuts affected all departments except the fairgrounds, sheriff’s office, airport and road department. As a result, all county offices in the Grant County Courthouse were to be closed on Fridays until the work hours could be restored.
The vote was 4-2, with all three citizen members of the committee voting to approve the $94.7 million county budget. Grant County Judge Scott Myers broke the stalemate by breaking ranks with County Commissioners Sam Palmer and Jim Hamsher.
Dayville hires new super: Davida Irving was announced as the new superintendent of the Dayville School District and the new principal of Dayville School. Irving, a well-traveled educator and administrator who had taught most recently at a high school in Newport News, Virginia, was slated to take over from Interim Superintendent Robert Waltenberg. Waltenberg had led the district since the sudden departure of former Superintendent Brandon Haberly.
New hospital chief: The Blue Mountain Hospital Board of Directors announced the hiring of a new chief executive officer to replace Derek Daly, who had previously announced plans to resign.
Cam Marlowe, who had previously served as the hospital district’s chief financial officer before leaving for another job, was slated to take the helm on July 11 and overlap with Daly to assure a smooth transition. Daly was scheduled to step down Aug. 3, then take over as CEO of Tomah Health in Tomah, Wisconsin.
Consulting contract: The John Day City Council signed Nick Green, who had recently stepped down after six years as city manager, to a consulting contract at more money than he was making previously.
Green’s consulting firm, Catalyst Public Policy Advisors LLC, was signed to a one-year contract to administer the city’s grants and loans as well as to provide asset management and other services.
Catalyst was to be paid $12,500 a month, or $150,00 a year, plus $225 an hour for any additional services as assigned by the city, with a cap of $200,000 a year in total compensation. As city manager, Green’s total compensation was $107,526 in salary and benefits, plus a 1% fee on any grants he brought in.
Business and politics: 1188 Brewing Co. owner Shannon Adair detailed development plans for a 2.8-acre parcel she had purchased in the John Day Innovation Gateway, a large tract of city-owned land centered around an abandoned lumber mill along the Jon Day River near the western entrance to the city.
Adair, who sits on the John Day City Council, and her business partners planned to build a distillery, a restaurant, rental cabins and a small outdoor amphitheater on the site.
Even though Adar had recused herself from a city council vote on the land sale, the transaction sparked controversy. Some observers raised ethical questions, pointing to the fact that the parcel had not been put out for public bid.
Adair countered that she had done nothing wrong, noting that she had consulted her own lawyers and the city attorney before making an offer to buy the property.
“I’ve talked to every legal person to make sure everything is above board and done legally and ethically,” she said.
JULY
Hollywood nostalgia: July 5 marked the 50th anniversary of “Napoleon and Samantha,” a Walt Disney movie filmed on location in Grant County.
The production company of 65 people began filming on June 21, 1971, working for about four weeks at various sites, including the county courthouse, the state welfare office and the fraternal hall in Canyon City (renamed “Grantville” in the movie); Damon’s Mercantile in Mt. Vernon; a number of businesses on Main Street in John Day; the Oxbow Ranch near Prairie City; and the Williams Ranch on the East Fork of Canyon Creek.
The plot was outrageously improbable, a tale of two young runaways who survive a perilous trek through the Oregon wilds protected by a pet lion and an idealistic college student.
The biggest name among the cast at the time was Johnny Whitaker, the 11-year-old child actor who played Napoleon and was then starring as Brian Keith’s son in the hit TV show “Family Affair.”
But there were a number of other actors in “Napoleon and Samantha” who were on the verge of making it big, including an 8-year-old Jodie Foster, a then largely unknown Michael Douglas, and veteran character actors Will Geer and Ellen Corby, who would soon find fame as Grandma and Grandpa on the long-running TV series “The Waltons.”
Community hall: Local residents turned out in force to celebrate the grand reopening of the Dayville Community Hall.
Erected by volunteers in 1920, the hall in downtown Dayville had served as a community gathering place for more than a century, hosting everything from dances to basketball games, wedding receptions and community potlucks.
In recent years, the building had fallen into disrepair and its use had to be limited. But after securing more than $2 million in grant funding and collecting donations from the community, major renovations restored the building to full function and brought it up to modern standards.
On July 1, the community celebrated the reopening with a ribbon-cutting, speeches, building tours and a party.
“It’s the place where we go,” City Recorder Ruthie Moore told the newspaper. “It really is the heart of the community.”
Missing mom and daughter found dead: On July 7, the bodies of a woman and a teenage girl were found in a Toyota van on a remote Forest Service road southeast of Silvies in southern Grant County. After an investigation, local law enforcement officers identified the bodies as those of Dawna Faye Roe, 51, and Gabrielle Michelle Roe, 16, of Caldwell, Idaho. The two had been reported missing on July 6.
Abortion rights protests: Around two dozen abortion rights supporters gathered in downtown John Day on July 15 to protest the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Demonstrators stood on sidewalks at the intersection of Main Street and Canyon Boulevard, holding signs denouncing the decision and calling for the restoration of abortion rights. Several follow-up protests were held over the next few weeks.
AUGUST
Beech Creek Fire: A wildfire broke out along Highway 395 North between Long Creek and Mt. Vernon in the vicinity of Beech Creek Summit. The Beech Creek Fire burned on both sides of the highway, closing the road for days and scorching a little over 150 acres. More than 200 firefighters from the U.S. Forest Service, Oregon Department of Forestry and Grayback Forestry mobilized to contain the blaze.
Recall launched: Grant County resident Charlene Morris filed a petition to recall Lisa Weigum from her position on the John Day/Canyon City Parks and Recreation Board of Directors. Weigum was one of the leading figures in the push to build a new community swimming pool in John Day, and Morris had taken a position against the project.
In her recall petition, Morris alleged that Weigum, in her role on the parks and rec board, had violated state laws regarding public meetings, public records, election publications and budget requirements.
Weigum accused Morris of harassing her and said she never knowingly or intentionally violated the law.
Politicians on parade, Part 6: Gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan, who won the Republican nomination in the May primary, made a second campaign swing through Grant County. Drazan stopped in Prairie City to tour the newly reopened Prairie Wood Products sawmill and gave an interview to a Blue Mountain Eagle reporter.
Crockett Knob Fire: A number of wildfires sprouted around Grant County after a lightning storm moved through the area on Aug. 22, including one near Greenhorn, an unincorporated community north of Austin on the Grant-Baker County border. That blaze, christened the Crockett Knob Fire, would grow to be the county’s largest wildfire of the summer, charring more than 4,300 acres on the Malheur and Umatilla national forests. By mid-September it was declared 75% contained, with 171 firefighting personnel still assigned to the blaze.
SEPTEMBER
Timber tussle: A federal antitrust lawsuit was filed against Iron Triangle, claiming that the John Day logging company took advantage of its 10-year stewardship contract with the Malheur National Forest to enrich itself at the expense of its competitors.
The suit was filed in U.S. District Court in Pendleton by the Malheur Forest Fairness Coalition, a group that includes Prairie Wood Products, Rude Logging, Brett Morris of Morris Forestry, Engel Contracting, Doug and Darrell Emmel of Emmel Brothers Ranch, and Pat and Hedy Voigt of the Ricco Ranch.
The suit claims that Iron Triangle orchestrated a series of maneuvers to consolidate all the benefits of the long-term stewardship deal into a monopoly on four fronts: timber sales, contract logging, the saw-log market and the stewardship services market.
Lawyers for Iron Triangle countered that the plaintiffs failed to adequately investigate their ability to source logs to the Prairie Wood mill.
The suit is seeking $117 million in damages.
Mobley decertified: Abigail Mobley, the former Grant County corrections deputy at the heart of the “sex talk” scandal, was stripped of her law enforcement certification for 10 years by the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training.
A DPSST committee found that Mobley had committed a number of moral fitness violations, including dishonesty, and had misused her position of authority as a jail deputy to carry on an improper relationship with an inmate, threatening the efficient operations of the sheriff’s office and putting her coworkers at risk. The committee also concluded that Mobley’s conduct violated the Prison Rape Elimination Act.
Mobley quit her job with the sheriff’s office in December 2020 after a lengthy investigation that found she committed multiple violations of the department’s code of conduct.
OCTOBER
COVID’s toll: The Grant County Health Department reported the 26th local resident to die of causes related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. The victim was a 97-year-old male who died at his residence on Oct. 3 and had underlying health issues. It was the county’s ninth COVID death of 2022.
As of Dec. 21, no additional COVID-related deaths have been reported in Grant County. Oregon has seen a total of 936,721 cases of the disease and 8,948 deaths, the Oregon Health Authority reported. Nationally, there have been 100.2 million cases and 1,089,184 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Hours restored: The Grant County Court voted to restore full-time status for employees whose hours had been reduced in a budget-cutting move.
Starting July 1, 17 county workers had their hours cut from 40 to 32 per week as part of an effort to make up an $800,000 budget shortfall. The cutbacks resulted in county offices in the courthouse being closed on Fridays.
On Oct. 5, the court voted to restore those hours, using money from a two-year, $4.36 million grant from a federal COVID relief program.
In November, the county commissioners voted to tap the same grant for $35,700 to make up for the money those employees lost when their hours were reduced. Most of the affected workers received a one-time payment of $2,000.
Prairie City CyberMill: Grant County CyberMill opened a new location in Prairie City. The storefront at 119 Front St. was outfitted with several computers, high-speed internet access, Wi-Fi and a conference room with teleconferencing capability. There is no cost to use the equipment. A free membership is required; members get an access code that allows them to gain entry to the building anytime between 5 a.m. and 10:30 p.m.
It was the second location for the nonprofit, which opened its first CyberMill in Seneca in November 2021. The facilities are intended to make high-speed internet accessible to people in underserved areas of Grant County.
Burn boss bust: In one of the most dramatic stories of 2022, Grant County made national and international headlines when Sheriff Todd McKinley arrested a Forest Service burn boss who was supervising a prescribed fire on Malheur National Forest land in Bear Valley.
When embers blew across County Road 63 and started burning on private land, the landowners called 911. After McKinley arrived on the scene, he took burn boss Rick Snodgrass into custody on a charge of reckless burning, hauling him off to jail in handcuffs while the fire continued to burn. Ultimately, the fire was extinguished after burning roughly 20 acres of private land.
It was the first time a federal firefighting employee had ever been arrested in the course of performing their duties, and it fanned the debate over Forest Service fire mitigation policies, especially as they apply to intentional burns adjacent to private lands. The story was picked up by news outlets across the state and across the country, and even by some international publications such as The Guardian.
Many Grant County residents applauded the arrest, including Chad Holliday, whose family owns the ranch where the fire spilled over. When the sheriff asked him if he wanted to press charges, Holliday replied, “Absolutely. Somebody’s got to be held accountable.”
At the same time, McKinley’s actions were roundly condemned by many in the wildland firefighting community, as well as by federal officials. U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore issued a statement that called the arrest “highly inappropriate,” adding that he would defend all Forest Service employees carrying out their duties.
And there could be repercussions for McKinley. A probable cause affidavit filed by the sheriff in support of the arrest, a copy of which was obtained by the Eagle, shows that firefighting personnel on the scene told McKinley he could himself be arrested for the crime of governmental obstruction, a potential felony charge.
At this time, no formal charges have been filed against either Snodgrass or McKinley.
Politicians on parade, Part 7: U.S. Rep Cliff Bentz stopped by the Mt. Vernon Community Center on Oct. 18 for a town hall meeting with about 20 local residents. Bentz, a Republican in his first term representing Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District, was running for re-election. He won handily in the November balloting, easily outdistancing Democratic challenger Joe Yetter with 67.5% of the vote.
Politicians on parade, Part 8: Betsy Johnson, the moderate Democratic legislator who roiled Oregon politics by defecting from the party to mount a spirited unaffiliated bid for the governor’s office, flew into John Day on Oct. 25 for a “Beers With Betsy” campaign appearance at the Grant County Regional Airport. In the end she fell far short of major party candidates Tina Kotek and Christine Drazan, but she still managed to poll 8.6% of the vote — almost, but not quite, enough to play spoiler. Kotek, the Democratic nominee, won with 46.96% of the ballots cast to 43.54% for Republican Drazan.
Politicians on parade, Part 9: All but forgotten amid the focus on Drazan, Kotek and Johnson was the other woman in the race, Donice Smith. She, too, campaigned in Grant County, popping into the Chamber of Commerce office in John Day on Oct. 26 and giving an interview to the Blue Mountain Eagle. Smith, the Constitution Party nominee in the race, was largely ignored by the media during the campaign. She was also largely ignored by the electorate, winning just 0.41% of the vote.
NOVEMBER
Smith acquitted: Tyler Smith was found not guilty by a Grant County jury on Nov. 3.
Smith, a former Grant County sheriff’s deputy, was facing charges of attempted rape, attempted sex abuse and fourth-degree assault in connection with an incident in August 2018. He was arrested in September 2019 and fired from his job three months later.
During the trial, Smith’s attorneys claimed he was the victim of a conspiracy involving former Sheriff Glenn Palmer and other law enforcement officials because he had given investigators information damaging to Abigail Mobley during a probe of the “sex talk” jail scandal.
Before the trial began, Smith filed a federal lawsuit for wrongful termination and whistleblower retaliation. The lawsuit was put on hold while criminal charges against Smith were pending but can now proceed.
“I’ve waited three years for this nightmare to be done with, and it’s done,” a tearful Smith said in the courtroom after the verdict was announced. “They took my children and they tried to take my credibility, and I had friends and family here who backed me the whole way.”
Smith has applied for reinstatement to his former job with the sheriff’s office.
Adair target of ethics probe: John Day City Councilor Shannon Adair is the subject of an investigation by the Oregon Government Ethics Commission, the state agency disclosed.
The probe, launched in response to a complaint by Grant County resident Bob Pereira, focuses on Adair’s purchase of a 2.8-acre parcel of city-owned land in the John Day Innovation Gateway district. Adair, who owns the 1188 Brewing Co., has started a new venture with several partners to build a distillery, restaurant, rental cabins and a small outdoor performance space on the site.
A preliminary review by the Oregon Government Ethics Commission states that Adair may have had a conflict of interest in the matter that she failed to properly disclose and that she may have improperly used her public position for personal gain.
Adair said she’s confident she never knowingly violated the law.
“I stand by decisions that I’ve made and have never willfully used my position for financial gain,” she said.
The investigation is continuing, with a final report expected to be released in March.
City hall shuffle: The November election brought significant changes to the local political landscape, most notably in John Day, where voters chose a new mayor and two new city council members.
First-term City Councilor Heather Rookstool was elected mayor, unseating longtime incumbent Ron Lundbom. Another first-term councilor, Katrina Randleas, retained her seat, but fellow incumbents Shannon Adair and Chris Labhart lost theirs as voters chose Ron Phillips and Sherrie Rininger.
The vote was widely seen as a referendum on the city’s policies over the last six years under Lundbom and former City Manager Nick Green, with voters signaling a desire to move in a different direction.
Prairie City also got a new mayor. Incumbent Jim Hamsher, who also serves as a Grant County commissioner, chose not to run for reelection. City Councilor Scott Officer won the post, outpolling former Councilor Georgia Patterson.
And in Granite, a community with just 35 registered voters, Dorothy Jewell emerged victorious with 12 votes, edging out Sandra Smith with 11. Incumbent David Mosteit finished third, with eight votes.
Pool bond sinks: The most hotly contested local race on Grant County ballots was the pool bond, which sought to raise $4 million toward the construction of a new community swimming pool in John Day to replace the 64-year-old Gleason Pool, which was demolished last spring.
The measure failed in the May election after ending in an 802-802 tie. It failed again in November, going down by a final tally of 1,113-1,037.
Mt. Vernon couple found dead: An elderly Grant County couple were found shot to death in their home west of Mt. Vernon. Jack Kight, 80, and Elaine Kight, 76, each apparently died of a single gunshot wound. The initial investigation appeared to show that Jack Kight fired both shots, the Grant County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.
DECEMBER
An outpouring of charity: The 30th annual Carrie Young Memorial Dinner and Auction was held at the John Day Elks Lodge, drawing more than 200 people and raising more than $60,000, surpassing last year’s total by more than $10,000 and setting a new record.
Named for a local woman who quietly purchased Christmas presents for residents of the nursing home where she worked, the event now provides linens, toiletries and “wish list” goodies for all nursing home residents in the county, as well as basic necessities like groceries, firewood and heating oil for scores of vulnerable seniors living on their own.
Green offers to end contract: Nick Green, the former John Day city manager who landed a lucrative consulting contract with the city to manage its grants, loans and real estate assets, offered to end the agreement halfway through its one-year term.
An email sent to city leaders on election night, which came to light in December after making the rounds on social media, explained Green’s reasoning.
“There is only one council member left come January who I originally started with in 2016,” the email states. “My intent in remaining as a consultant for John Day was to see our projects through to completion, but it’s hard not to see the No vote on the pool, the recall of pool proponents and the major shift in political position as a clear message from John Day residents that they want to go in a different direction.”
Green was slated to make $150,000 to $200,000 during the 12-month term of the contract.
Ketchum resigns: Corum Ketchum, who had served as interim John Day city manager after the departure of his predecessor and mentor Nick Green, announced he was leaving city service.
Ketchum had originally been hired as John Day’s community development director, tasked with interfacing with the public on the city’s multitude of grant-funded projects.
He was hired to serve as interim city manager on a six-month trial basis after Green stepped down in June. Mayor Ron Lundbom told the newspaper that Ketchum, like Green, had wanted to shepherd the city’s projects to fruition but saw the election results as a signal that citizens wanted to go a different direction.
Recall fails: A campaign to recall pool bond proponent Lisa Weigum from her seat on the John Day/Canyon City Parks and Recreation Board of Directors fell well short of the mark.
In a special election on Dec. 13, voters rejected the recall attempt, voting against it by a tally of 715 to 447.
