This was an election year, and a lively one at that. Grant County voters found themselves with plenty of decisions to make, with a three-way contest for county commissioner and contested mayoral races in John Day, Prairie City and even itty-bitty Granite, where 35 registered voters had to choose between three contenders for the job. And then, of course, there was the pool bond, which dominated local ballots in both the May and November elections, going down to defeat not once but twice.

2020 was also a year that saw several local businesses reopen their doors after lengthy shutdowns — most notably Prairie Wood Products, which restarted its Prairie City sawmill after a 13-year hiatus. Cycle Oregon returned to Grant County for the first time since 2013, bringing more than 1,000 riders to the area in a major tourism event that had been scheduled for 2020 but was postponed by concerns over COVID-19.

