During the month of September, you can view Blue Mountain Eagle and other EO Media Group content for free by downloading our new apps.
EO Media Group has released brand new apps for several of our publications. Now you can access our award-winning news coverage as it happens on mobile and tablet devices.
Apps are available for the Blue Mountain Eagle, East Oregonian, Capital Press, The Astorian, Chinook Observer, Hermiston Herald and Wallowa County Chieftain. Stay tuned as we plan to launch apps for some of our other publications in the future.
The apps are free to download on the Apple and Google Play stores for iPhone, iPad and Android phones and tablets.
Our new apps provide subscribers with:
• Convenience, the latest news at your fingertips while on-the-go.
• Personalization: Choose the topics you want in your news feed.
• Real-time updates: Be alerted to breaking news with push notifications.
• Easily save articles for reading later.
• Share articles with the tap of a finger.
• Content can be viewed offline when out-of-service or in flight.
• Search for articles of interest.
• Customizable settings.
Try our new apps for free through the month of September 2019. After that, a print or online subscription will be required to continue with full access to the content.
Current subscribers will automatically have full access. For users who already have an account to the publication website, the same login information will be used for the apps. Visit your publication’s website, subscriber services section, to obtain your subscriber login information.
As the world of technology changes, EO Media Group has been seeking new ways to serve our readers in the digital age. We are committed to delivering information to our readers on whatever platform they use. Whiz Technologies, which powers the apps, provides the vital technology to help us accomplish our digital goals.
In addition to the news apps, we will continue to provide our subscribers with the e-Edition apps, powered by Tecnavia, for digital copies of the printed newspapers on mobile and tablet devices.
