A virtual two-day summit in John Day established possible action plans to accomplish various tourism goals in the city.
The Recreation Economy for Rural Communities program, which is a program sponsored by the Environmental Protection Agency, held the summit Sept. 21-22.
Local stakeholders and federal partners participated in discussions and workshops focused on the goals for tourism in John Day and possible actions to accomplish them.
Holly Fowler from Northbound Ventures and Meryl Harrell from Meryl Harrell Consulting hosted the summit and presented to the John Day City Council the key points.
“EPA does this because it advances their mission of building healthy places, protecting human health, and this is a way for communities to achieve the type of place where they want to live and thrive,” said Harrell.
Harrell said the steering committee came together to identify goals for the workshop that would feed into the action planning.
The goals shared during their presentation were: promoting John Day’s Main Street and the gateways near public land and communities with a focus on new branding and new promoting in the city; accelerating and incubating businesses in John Day to expand services that connect to outer recreation; galvanizing community support and participation in John Day’s recreational economy; and expanding outdoor recreation opportunities for everyone in John Day.
For promoting John Day’s Main Street as a gateway and new branding for the city, the steering committee thought a cohesive branding and communication strategy needed to be worked on, according to Fowler.
“To do that they wanted to make sure there was a stakeholder group that was broad and diverse helping shape that (branding) and then there were concrete infrastructure ideas around information kiosks in key locations,” Fowler said. “And then the idea is to have distant entrance and exit markers for town.”
For accelerating and incubating businesses, there were four actions the steering committee came up with. Harrell said the first action was creating a plan to use the Iron Triangle shop near government road, which was recently acquired by the city, as an outdoor recreation business incubator.
“With the idea that sometimes when you’re starting a business, space can be a premium, and that’s a high startup cost,” Harrell said, “why not provide this space as a way to drive down those early costs and at the same time facilitate a network of businesses that can support one another?”
The space could also be used as storage for outdoor recreational businesses and rentals.
Other action items were to host a community roundtable to continue to identify gaps in services, amenities and businesses that community members want to see; re-evaluate the use of lodging tax funds and organize a partnership to provide more business training support.
For galvanizing community support and participation in recreation economy, one action idea was to have a community coordinator position tasked with outreach and making sure community members will have opportunities to provide feedback for planning or decision making.
For expanding outdoor recreation opportunities, Fowler said some of the key actions are to provide a regional trail master plan with the many developing trails in John Day, a recreation map and building an aquatic center.
“We understand that there is some history here, but the leading sentiment (from the steering committee) was we can’t raise a generation of outdoor water enthusiast and be a river community if kids don’t know how to swim,” Harrell said.
Meryl said there will be three more calls and sessions to work together to refine and add more details for the action plans, which will give the city tangible next steps to accomplish.
“The master plan would really help shape all of those policy changes that need to happen and give more weight to each one,” City Manager Nick Green said. “We talked specifically about ATVs (at the summit), and it’s great that we can open up highway corridors, and we need to do that, but we also want to have guys that can do rentals and guided tours.”
Harrell said this is the inaugural year of this program with 170 applications submitted from communities around the nation with 10 communities chosen.
“It was very competitive, and only 10 communities received this assistance, and John Day is right in there,” Meryl said.
Green said no dollar value is associated with the program, but the city is receiving help from a planning team to consider challenges and opportunities for the recreational activities prioritized and develop an action plan.
