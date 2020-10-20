Grant County small businesses have an additional $500,000 available to them through the Greater Eastern Oregon Development Corporation.
Stephanie LeQuieu, Oregon RAIN rural catalyst, said during a session of Grant County Court Oct. 14 that businesses that have already received grant money in a previous round are eligible for a supplemental grant.
She said the threshold increased from $2,500 to $5,000. Businesses that received $2,500 during the first round of funding can now apply for an additional $2,500.
While the county’s grant money is available until the funds are exhausted, the deadline for the grants through GEODC is Nov. 16.
Tory Stinnett, the county’s director of economic development, said the process can seem overwhelming, but all businesses must do is fill out the application and send it to tstinnett@grantcountyoregon.net or stephanie@oregonrain.org.
“It’s a lot, so that’s why we’re just asking people to fill out the application and send it to us,” she said. “And we’ll send it off to the different places because we want to make sure that everyone is getting the money.”
County Commissioner Jim Hamsher said the “time is of the essence” to get the applications turned in.
Full applications are available at grantcountyoregon.net/DocumentCenter/View/871.
Supplemental applications are available at grantcountyoregon.net/DocumentCenter/View/872.
The court also approved Stinnett’s request to hire a full-time assistant. She said she is budgeted for 30 hours, but she needs a full-time staffer to get resources to businesses “especially during COVID.”
She said she was not sure if there were any grants to pay for an assistant, but she said part of her department’s funding comes from the Oregon lottery.
She said the lottery funding does not show up on her budget, but that under “transparency in Oregon” on Oregon.gov, it will show how counties spent the money. Stinnett said it shows Grant County spent part of the money on an assistant in the economic development office.
According to the county expenditures on the State Lottery Fund page, $59,532.87 was used: “A .31 full-time equivalent Economic Development Coordinator was employed during this time to work with cities and non-profit entities securing grants and event planning to bring tourism into the county. The balance of these funds was used to sustain employees at the fairgrounds and airport who also host events to bring tourism into the county.”
Stinnett said as a third of it goes to both the airport and the fairgrounds. She said she did not want to take the funding away from either department but wants to meet with them to see how the lottery money is spent.
Myers said funding the part-time position raises a “question of sustainability.”
Palmer moved to fund the position, and Hamsher seconded the decision.
LeQuieu asked if the court intended on renewing her contract as manager of the John Day Farmers Market. Myers said, if funding is left, that it would continue.
Sheriff recognizes deputies
Grant County Sheriff Glenn Palmer recognized Sgt. Josh Wolf and deputy Wade Wadell, who completed 52 hours of supervisory training through the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training and the Command Council.
Sheriff Palmer said Undersheriff Zach Mobley and Sgt. Danny Komning completed the DPSST supervisory training too.
The sheriff said the office had issued Komning’s certificate, but he still wanted to recognize him, nonetheless.
“The training is very, very intense,” he said. “And it goes right into the evening, so I just wanted to recognize these gentlemen.”
Flood ordinance hearing postponedPlanning director Shannon Springer requested the court push back its approval of the flood ordinance to Nov. 18. Springer asked the court to postpone adopting the ordinance in August so that the maps could include the Silvies watershed. At the court’s direction, the Planning Department sent notices. Since then, Springer said she received calls on behalf of a couple of property owners who would like to participate in the hearing.
Rock crushing on Highway 395
County Roadmaster Alan Hickerson said the rock crushing project on Highway 395 near Izee is set to enter the intent to award process. He said the low bid came in at $287,850.
Hickerson requested approval to exchange the snowplow the department purchased last month. He said there was a miscommunication with the sales representative and the one that arrived “will not work.” He assured the court that there would not be a return fee. The plow will cost an additional $2,300.
Hickerson requested approval to have the air ducts cleaned at the Road Department building. The office manager, Hickerson said, is having breathing issues, and they believe the cause is the air ducts. The air ducts in the 15-year-old building, he said, have not been cleaned, but Ryan Palmer cleans the air filters every three years.
The court approved $886 to be written into the budget to have the air ducts cleaned and to have it done as “routine maintenance.”
