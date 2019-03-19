To celebrate Ag Day 2019, the Oregon Farm Bureau compiled these statistics about agriculture in the state:
• 97 percent of Oregon’s farms and ranches are family owned and operated.
• Less than 1 percent of Oregon’s population are principal operators of farms and ranches.
• 39 percent of all Oregon farmers and ranchers are women, which is one of the highest percentages in the nation.
• The Oregon Century Farm & Ranch Program reports that 1,212 farms and ranches have achieved century status for remaining operational and within the same family for at least 100 years. Forty-one more boast sesquicentennial status for reaching the 150-year milestone.
• Oregon farmers, ranchers and fishers produce more than 225 crops and livestock, making Oregon one of the most diverse agricultural states in the nation.
• Oregon agriculture represents a diversity of successful operations. That helps keep the ag community resilient. Big or small, organic or conventional, growing for local or export markets, Oregon is home to all types of farms and ranches.
• Oregon is the No. 1 producer in the United States for blackberries, boysenberries and hazelnuts, raising nearly 100 percent of the U.S. supply for these commodities — as well as being No. 1 in the nation for growing Christmas trees, rhubarb, potted azaleas, crimson clover, sugar beet for seed and a few grass seed varieties.
• Oregon ranks sixth among U.S. states in certified organic acreage and fourth in farmgate sales for organics.
• Oregon ranks sixth in the United States in fresh market vegetables.
• There are 34,200 farms in Oregon, covering about 16.3 million acres. The average farm size is 477 acres.
• Oregon agriculture’s value at the farm gate is $5.7 billion. Agriculture is always a top economic driver for each of the state’s 36 counties.
• Oregon’s agriculture, food and fiber industry is economically linked to approximately 13.2 percent, $50 billion, of all Oregon sales.
• With about 80 percent of what is produced leaving the state either domestically or through export, Oregon agriculture brings in billions of new dollars to the state’s economy every year.
• 40 percent of Oregon’s agriculture products are sold to international customers.
• Agriculture represents 10.9 percent of all Oregon exports.
• Farm Bureau was first established in Oregon almost 100 years ago, in Umatilla County in 1919. The statewide Oregon Farm Bureau was established in 1932.
• Farm Bureau is Oregon’s largest general agriculture organization.
Find more facts about Oregon agriculture on Oregon Farm Bureau’s website at oregonfb.org/agweek.
