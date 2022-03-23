JOHN DAY — Like everybody else, government agencies throughout Grant County have been adjusting to the sudden rise in fuel costs since the start of the war in Ukraine.
While some say contingency planning has helped them weather the sharp rise in prices so far, others say they may have make significant budget adjustments going forward. All of the agencies the newspaper spoke to, however, say they’re continuing to operate normally and provide the services the public expects.
Over the past month, the average price of gasoline has risen from $3.52 a gallon to $4.27 a gallon nationally, according to the American Automobile Association. In Grant County the average is even higher, topping $4.50 a gallon.
The Grant School District has been able to continue bus service despite steep increases in fuel prices over the past month. Assistant transportation manager Rachelle Simmons says the true financial impact of higher gas prices won’t be known until the end of the budget month.
“We did budget higher fuel prices into the 2021-2022 school year budget,” Simmons said.
Superintendent Bret Uptmor says the timing of the rise in fuel prices is helping schools better cope with the circumstances.
“Higher prices in March aren’t going to have the same effect as opposed to, say, September,” he said.
For now, prices aren’t affecting school buses or school bus routes, according to both Uptmor and Simmons. If gas prices stay high for a prolonged period of time, however, the school district would take steps to mitigate those effects.
“If gas prices severely affect the budget, shortening routes is a possibility,” Simmons said. Simmons added that eliminating bus service as a response to high fuel costs “isn’t feasible.”
Uptmor and Simmons took a measured view of rising fuel prices. Citing prior budget adjustments and the fluid nature of fuel costs, both were mindful that any sudden reaction now might appear as an overreaction were prices to again stabilize in the coming months.
John Day city account clerk Chantal DesJardin expressed similar sediments, stressing that the budget isn’t due until April this year, so the raw impact of rising fuel costs on the city’s finances won’t be completely known until then. DesJardin also said she hasn’t “heard of gas prices impacting the city budget enough to warrant a supplemental budget.”
“Things like this are factored into budget estimates,” DesJardin says. “We’ll estimate a 10% increase in costs and budget for a 15% increase.”
This type of contingency planning by both the school district and city government has largely cushioned those institutions from the immediate impact of sharply rising fuel costs.
For her part, Angie Jones, director of the Grant County People Mover, said there had not been any cuts to services or fare increases due to the jump in fuel costs.
However, Jones noted that on Jan 3, the People Mover had been paying $3.30 per gallon for diesel and by March 5 it was paying $4.49.
Jones said that given that fuel prices were at a pretty steady incline, she was not surprised.
Jones said the People Mover would have to look at increasing its fuel budget in the next fiscal year.
“What we planned on originally or thought would happen with the market clearly didn’t happen, and things are really remaining uncertain at this point,” she said. “So we’re going to have to be a little bit more on the conservative side speculating our budget next year.”
While she did not have the budget before her, she said she anticipated the People Mover would need to increase its fuel budget by roughly $12,000-$15,000 because its routes have not changed. She added there is no plan to discontinue any services.
Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley said that while fuel costs are up substantially, his deputies have not decreased their patrols.
Like the People Mover, McKinley said the Grant County Sheriff’s Office would need to increase its fuel budget.
He said the agency currently budgets for roughly $40,000 in fuel costs per year. If fuel prices continue to rise at the same rate they have been lately, he said, the cost could balloon to as much as $130,000 — especially if he is able to add more patrol deputies.
“And we’re a small agency,” McKinley said. “Imagine what a bigger agency would be like for just fuel.”
