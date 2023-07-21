Gov. Tina Kotek signs a bill to move funds for the implementation of an Agriculture worker suicide prevention hotline into law in Prairie City on Thursday. Behind her are Grant County Commissioner Jim Hamsher, Senator Lynn Findley, Senator Bill Hansell, Representative Mark Owens, Representative Bobby Levy and Wallowa County Commissioner Todd Nash.
Grant County Commissioner Jim Hamsher speaks during a county budget committee session on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. He was present at the signing of a state senate bill into law by Gov. Tina Kotek at the home of his son Trever in Prairie City on Thursday, July 20, 2023, moving funds to implement a suicide helpline for Agriculture workers.
PRAIRIE CITY — Gov. Tina Kotek signed a new suicide prevention hotline bill for agricultural workers into law in Prairie City on Thursday, July 20.
She was joined by Grant County Commissioner Jim Hamsher, Senator Lynn Findley, Senator Bill Hansell, Representative Mark Owens, Representative Bobby Levy and Commissioner Todd Nash at the home of Hamsher’s son Trever for the signing.
