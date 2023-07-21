PRAIRIE CITY — Gov. Tina Kotek signed a new suicide prevention hotline bill for agricultural workers into law in Prairie City on Thursday, July 20.

She was joined by Grant County Commissioner Jim Hamsher, Senator Lynn Findley, Senator Bill Hansell, Representative Mark Owens, Representative Bobby Levy and Commissioner Todd Nash at the home of Hamsher’s son Trever for the signing.

