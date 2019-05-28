High spring runoff in Canyon Creek has impacted the steep slope below Fourth Avenue Southwest, creating a dangerous condition for vehicles heading up to Grant County Regional Airport.
John Day Public Works Director Monte Legg had orange traffic cones placed along the edge of the pavement where the shoulder of the road is within 6 feet of a 30-foot drop straight down to Canyon Creek.
The 60-foot long section of roadway is about 200 feet uphill from the Fourth Avenue bridge at Canyon Creek. The slope eroding away below the roadway is almost entirely composed of soil and rocks less than a foot in diameter.
John Day City Manager Nick Green informed the council about the situation at their May 21 meeting and said the matter would be on the May 28 agenda for discussion.
His hope is to include this important repair project with others related to this spring’s high runoff and flood conditions in an application for emergency funding.
Green said he didn’t want a patchwork fix. He also said Grant County Emergency Management Coordinator Ted Williams was looking into the matter.
In other city council news, a revised professional services agreement with Anderson Perry and four resolutions required for federal funding were unanimously approved as part of the wastewater treatment plant project.
Under the amended agreement, Anderson Perry will be paid a lump sum of $335,000 for design engineering that will be funded by a federal community development block grant.
Additional work would be paid on an hourly basis, including preliminary engineering for easement and land acquisition, environmental reports and permitting, and assistance with purple pipe layout for reclaimed water.
Anderson Perry will also provide construction engineering services for bidding, construction support, progress payments, change orders, full-time construction observation and advice on warranties, documentation and initial facility startup.
Other possible services include geotechnical exploration, conditional permitting and obtaining project funding.
The four resolutions passed for federal compliance purposes establish city policies for fair housing, serving residents with limited English proficiency, prohibiting use of excessive force for nonviolent civil rights demonstrations and providing benefits to low or very low income residents.
Nick Ducote of La Grande, the environmental consultant for the city’s wastewater treatment project, explained the purpose of the four resolutions.
An executive session with John Day-Canyon City Parks & Recreation District regarding real property negotiations was canceled as the matter to be discussed was not ready, Green said.
