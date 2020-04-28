Grant County Amateur Radio Emergency Service held an FCC-approved exam session on Sunday, April 26, in John Day.
Candidates who sat for the exam came from Long Creek, Mt. Vernon, Bend, Hermiston and Salem, according to a press release. The exam proctors all came from John Day.
The exam organizers kept the gathering to under the 10-person limit, kept everyone 6 feet apart and required the use of face mask for all participants. They held the exam outside.
Ed Ellesson, the volunteer examiner liaison for Grant County Amateur Radio Club said, “We had an exceptionally successful test session with candidates passing exams at every amateur radio level.”
Steve Fletcher, the ARES emergency coordinator said, “Many amateur radio clubs canceled their planned examination sessions due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Grant County decided to approach the problem by obeying all the restrictions but still holding the exam. As a result we had people come here from all over the state.”
All five candidates obtained their license or license upgrade.
Dustin Wylie, one of the three volunteer examiners who were present said, “It was special. We got testing done that nobody else did. We helped our community as well as the state.”
