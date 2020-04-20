Grant County Amateur Radio Emergency Service took part in an Eastern Oregon and Eastern Washington regional exercise April 18.
Grant County ARES normally participates in twice annual simulated emergency tests with other counties throughout the state, according to a press release from Grant County ARES Emergency Coordinator Steve Fletcher.
This year those exercises were canceled because of the COVID-19 restrictions and the fact that in many counties an emergency communication response requires a centralized room with many people in it.
In Grant County, ARES has been practicing dispersed communication responses, which solves many of the problems of a centralized communications network.
"The decentralized approach solves problems of audio and radio ‘noise,’” Fletcher said. “When you have a room full of people talking, this creates a number of problems for radio operators. When you have a number of radios and antennas in one spot it creates some serious technical problems."
When other counties had to cancel their tests, Grant County partnered with nearby counties and continued, using temporary cross-band repeaters to talk to operators in Pendleton, Boardman, La Grande, Baker City, Summerville, Caldwell, Nampa and Boise.
Four different bands or modes were used to accomplish the objectives of the test.
"Many things were learned and improvements will be made," Fletcher said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.