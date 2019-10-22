Grant County ARES (Amateur Radio Emergency Service) mobilized their equipment and resources to participate in a state-wide simulated emergency exercise Oct. 12.
The scenario was that of a major earthquake near Sisters that closed all the roads, knocked out all electricity and normal communication service in Grant County.
In order to assist with intercounty communications, ARES sent digital messages via radio to neighboring counties to request mutual aid. They also successfully contacted neighboring counties with voice on various frequencies.
There were stations operated in south, central, north and west John Day as well as mobile stations east of Prairie City and south of Long Creek.
The emergency operations center was located in a recently acquired mobile communications van located east of Prairie City. County Commissioner Sam Palmer oversaw the operation and approved the simulated emergency messages from the mobile communications van east of Prairie City.
