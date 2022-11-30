From left, Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley, Undersheriff Zach Mobley, Sgt. Damon Rand and Oregon State Police Trooper Parker James pose for a photo after being presented with challenge coins on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the John Day Elks Lodge.
JOHN DAY — Law enforcement agencies in Grant County are understaffed, overworked and, at times, underappreciated. Jim Jerome, the commander of Oregon District 10 of the American Legion, saw to it that the agencies' hard work and long hours were recognized during a challenge coin presentation on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Elks Lodge in John Day.
Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley was joined by Undersheriff Zach Mobley, Sgt. Damon Rand and Oregon State Police Trooper Parker James in accepting the challenge coins.
Jerome said the idea for presenting the challenge coins came about at an October Department Executive Committee meeting held in Springfield. The goal, according to Jerome, is to present challenge coins to all law enforcement officers and firefighters in the county as a thank-you for their service and the many hours they’ve dedicated to keeping their communities safe.
“Because we’ve only got six law enforcement officers covering the entire county, we’ve elected to give one to each of the deputies that are doing road patrols,” Jerome said.
“Hopefully this honorarium will continue and also just show some respect to our (state) police department and our sheriff’s department,” Jerome added.
McKinley said he’d heard about the plans for the ceremony a couple weeks ago. He said it was nice to see the people in his office get some recognition for all the hard work they do for the community.
“I want my people to know they’re appreciated because sometimes they feel completely overwhelmed and overworked," he said. "They don’t see their families much because we’re just so understaffed. They’re working hard to make sure everybody in the community is protected.”
For McKinley, being honored by an organization of military veterans who have made their own sacrifices in the name of keeping people safe is special.
“It’s an honor for people who have served and know what it’s like to reach out to us," he said. "That’s a big honor."
