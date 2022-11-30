JOHN DAY — Law enforcement agencies in Grant County are understaffed, overworked and, at times, underappreciated. Jim Jerome, the commander of Oregon District 10 of the American Legion, saw to it that the agencies' hard work and long hours were recognized during a challenge coin presentation on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Elks Lodge in John Day.

Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley was joined by Undersheriff Zach Mobley, Sgt. Damon Rand and Oregon State Police Trooper Parker James in accepting the challenge coins.

Tags

Reporter

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219_6266

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.