From April 24 to Aug. 27, a nine-person crew from AmeriCorps will be coming to work on the Malheur National Forest. Crew members range in age from 18-24.
Each year, AmeriCorps crews work for 10 months on about five projects, including the Malheur National Forest. The crews will work with fire and fuels employees and assist other project areas throughout the forest.
AmeriCorps projects allow members to engage youth, clean up trails, fight and prevent wildfires and help communities.
