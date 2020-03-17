Thanks to the donation of an anonymous donor, Java Jungle will be providing free to-go meals for the community amidst the many adjustments made for the new coronavirus.
On March 25 and March 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Java Jungle will be offering 100 meals each day, which include half a sandwich, a fruit and a beverage. The sandwiches will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
People can choose between turkey, ham and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. The sandwiches will be pre-made to make it easier for customers to grab their choice of sandwich, fruit and beverage and then take it to go.
Java Jungle Manager Heather Rookstool said the donation amazed her.
"There's still a lot more good happening right now with everything and everybody being scared with what the future might hold," Rookstool said. "This person came in, wanted no recognition, and wanted to make sure 200 people in our community had lunch for the day."
Java Jungle is still open during normal business hours and providing food for takeout and free delivery.
