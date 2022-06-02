GRANT COUNTY — State wildlife officials have confirmed a second wolf depredation on the Middle Fork of the John Day River, the third such incident recorded in Grant County.
The 350-pound calf that was injured in the most recent attack had been on the same pasture where two calves were killed by wolves last month, according to a Thursday, June 2, report from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The report noted that the livestock producer discovered the injured animal in the privately-owned pasture on Monday, May 30, but scheduled the visit from state fish and wildlife officials to conduct the investigation on Wednesday, June 1.
ODFW's report estimated the calf's injuries occurred over two and half weeks ago and concluded that the bite marks and other injuries to the calf were consistent with wolf attacks seen on live calves.
ODFW's report concluded that the Desolation Pack was responsible for the most recent attack as well as the two livestock kills reported in the same area on the Middle Fork of the John Day River last month.
Thursday's report marks the third confirmed wolf depredation in Grant County in just over a year. The first occurred in May 2021 in Fox Valley.
According to the Oregon Wolf Conservation and Management 2021 Annual Report, the Desolation Pack increased from five wolves to nine this year.
A pack is defined as more than four wolves traveling together in the winter. The Desolation Pack also met the criterion of having a breeding pair. A breeding pair is an adult male and adult female with at least two pups that survived to Dec. 31 in the year of their birth.
The Desolation Pack is a resident pack in Grant County and resides primarily at the north end of the county.
