The Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division is asking for the public's help with identifying the person responsible for the killing of a wolf in the Pine Creek Wildlife Management Unit, located in the Wallowa Whitman National Forest, on or about Oct. 29.
This incident occurred in the Grouse Flat area off of the U.S. Forest Service Road 3990, northeast of Halfway.
An elk hunter found the deceased wolf and reported the incident to OSP. The hunter then led OSP and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife personnel to the location of the deceased wolf. The investigation determined the wolf was shot with a firearm.
ODFW stated the wolf was a non-breeding sub-adult female wolf approximately 1.5 years of age. The wolf was in the Pine Creek Pack territory.
Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact OSP Sgt. Isaac Cyr through the Turn in Poachers hotline at 1-800-452-7888 or *OSP (mobile).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.