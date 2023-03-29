Scores of high school students from around the region came to the Grant County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, March 22, to explore the variety of career opportunities available in Grant County in a new event known as Trades Day. A number of employers were on hand to inspire and encourage local youth to explore future possibilities. Around 250 students from around Grant County, and some from the city of Unity in Baker County, attended the event, where they got a chance to network, apply for jobs and earn scholarships offered by some of the event partners.

Brett Morris, managing member of Morris Forestry, a logging and fuel reduction company in John Day, offered job applications and information to the students and spoke during a panel where trade representatives discussed topics such as pay and work expectations.

Neil Nisperos can be reached at 541-575-0710 or nnisperos@bluemountaineagle.com.

