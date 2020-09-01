Grant School District 3 is accepting applications for a board of director vacancy. Applicants must be registered voters for one year. The term will run through June 30, 2021. Those interested in applying may pick up an application from Superintendent Bret Uptmor, 401 N. Canyon City Blvd., Canyon City. The application deadline is Tuesday, Sept. 15.
Applications due Sept. 15 for Grant School District board vacancy
- Blue Mountain Eagle
