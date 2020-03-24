The Burns District of the Bureau of Land Management announced the opportunity to apply for livestock grazing preference on conditionally available forage on public lands in the Bridge Creek area of Steens Mountain. The forage is considered conditionally available because there is a pending appeal before the Department of the Interior for grazing in the Bridge Creek area allotments. Grazing, which was one of the earliest uses of public lands when the West was settled, continues to be an important use of those same lands today.
The Bridge Creek area is divided into four allotments, each with multiple pastures. Applicants may apply for all or part of the available forage in these areas:
Hammond Allotment (11,009 BLM-managed acres, 2,077 privately owned acres and 635 other federally managed acres for a total of 13,721 acres across 12 pastures);
Mud Creek Allotment (8,245 BLM-managed acres within two pastures);
Hardie Summer Allotment (6,008 BLM-managed acres and 3,775 privately owned acres for a total of 9,783 acres across 4 pastures); and,
Hammond Fenced Federal Range (FFR) (1,158 BLM-managed acres, 6,145 privately owned acres, and 13 state-owned acres across 4 pastures).
Any U.S. citizen or validly licensed business in Oregon can apply for grazing privileges. Applicants must own or control “base property” (private land capable of serving as a base operation for livestock use) and have a satisfactory record of performance. If you’ve never had a grazing permit or lease, you must not be barred from holding one by a court of law. See 43 CFR 4110.1 (2005).
If the appeal continues, the BLM will suspend processing competing applications until resolution of the appeal. If the appeal is resolved in a way that allows for processing multiple applications, the BLM will consider the competing application factors in 43 CFR 4130.1-2 (2005).
Following any BLM decision to award preference, the BLM expects to prepare an Allotment Management Plan for the Bridge Creek area supported by an analysis under the National Environmental Policy Act. This will include analysis of issuing a 10-year livestock grazing permit(s), increasing active AUMs within the Hammond Allotment, construction and maintenance of rangeland improvements, nonrenewable forage, adjusting allotment and pasture boundaries, and livestock management measures that will be consistent with meeting the Standards for Rangeland Health.
Applications are due by April 14, 2020, to the BLM’s Burns District Office at 28910 Highway 20 W, Hines, OR 97738.
For more specific information, an application package, maps, and other details, visit http://ow.ly/5FGp50yR63a or call 541-573-4400.
