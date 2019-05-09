Precipitation in April set a variety of records.
In the John Day Basin, precipitation for the month was at 167% of average, according to information from the Natural Resource Conservation Service.
Three long-term monitoring sites set new records: Mitchell, Madison Butte and Arbuckle Mountain, which has 41 years of recorded data.
Almost every gauged stream or river in the basin measured at or near the record high flow for April. Setting records were the John Day River at McDonald Ferry, 271% of normal with 115 years of records; the North Fork John Day River at Monument, 235% of normal with 95 years of records; and Camas Creek near Ukiah, 269% of normal with 93 years of records.
Precipitation since the beginning of the water year — Oct. 31 through May 1 — has been 116% of average.
As of May 1, John Day Basin snowpack was 161% of normal. Most measurement sites reached 120-150% of normal peak snowpack levels over the winter.
May through September streamflow forecasts in the basin range from 103-143% of average. Water managers should expect near-normal to well-above-normal streamflows this summer.
