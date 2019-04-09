Blue Mountain Hospital District is seeking feedback on the health needs of the community through a survey.
District CEO Derek Daly is encouraging Grant County residents to take a quick, confidential survey in April.
“We will use your feedback to help identify potential programs, services and initiatives that may be of benefit in our county,” he said in a statement.
The easiest way to complete the survey is to visit surveymonkey.com/r/56QSZWD. Daly said it should take less than 10 minutes to complete.
Paper copies can also be picked up at Home Health & Hospice, Blue Mountain Care Center, Strawberry Wilderness Community Clinic and the main entrance table downstairs at the hospital.
District Public Relations Director Jena Knowles said only Grant County residents should complete the survey, which is part of a Community Health Needs Assessment.
“We will be running the survey all month long, in hopes of getting as many responses as possible,” she said.
For more information, contact Knowles at 541-575-1311, ext. 2213.
