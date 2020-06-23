Blue Mountain Ranger District aquatic staff will begin three projects mid-June and early July.
Camp Valley Phase II work will be starting at the confluence with Cougar Creek (reach 5) and downstream on Camp Creek, ending above the Lower Camp Creek Campground, according to a press release. Camp Valley Phase II work will bring temporary delays to traffic from mid-June to end of August 2020 along National Forest System roads 36 and 3640.
Camp Lick Riparian Restoration work will be focused along NFS road 36 at Shoberg Creek and continue along NFS road 36 to the junction with NFS road 3640 and up to the junction of NFS roads 3640 and 3640-733. Camp Lick Riparian Restoration will bring temporary delays to traffic from mid-June to end of August 2020 along National Forest System roads 36 and 3640.
The Butte Creek Road Relocation Project will bring a temporary closure for the month of July to NFS roads 2050 and 2050-072 as the NFS road 2050-072 is being relocated out of the Butte Creek’s floodplain to the toeslope.
The purpose of these projects is to improve riparian and aquatic habitat, including critical habitat for Endangered Species Act listed Middle Columbia River Steelhead. The goal of these project is to increase Middle Colombia River Steelhead carrying capacity though increasing productivity for juvenile rearing and riparian plant communities within two tributaries to the Middle Fork John Day River.
Travelers may encounter log trucks hauling trees along NFS roads 36 and 3640 from mid-June to early July. Trees will be tipped from the riparian habitat conservation areas and used for instream restoration work. Instream restoration with heavy equipment will be done in Camp Creek and Butte Creek tributaries to the Middle Fork John Day River from July 15 to Aug. 15. Planting and caging of hardwoods will occur October to November.
