Some areas in Grant County were experiencing flooding Wednesday.
In a ride along with Grant County Judge Scott Myers at 2 p.m., the Eagle had an opportunity to review some of the sites that are usually impacted by an increase in water.
The trip started from the Grant County Courthouse, up Canyon Creek to Canyon Creek Lane where it turned off to Canyon Meadows to the end of the county road on Forest Road 15. The trip then went back into Canyon City and then turned right on Marysville and came out on Dog Creek road onto Highway 26 and then back to the courthouse.
While the water levels were high throughout the trip, there were no overflows from the bank onto the roads in the afternoon.
Dog Creek experienced higher levels of water in the morning, with high-water signs warning drivers, but much of the water cleared the road.
Dave Dobler, the county’s interim emergency management coordinator and search and rescue coordinator, said he has been monitoring the weather and stream levels since Tuesday. He said the National Weather Service forecast did not expect the amount of precipitation received or Canyon Creek rising 1 inch per hour for 13 hours.
"Galena experienced flooding in some areas today, and Middle Fork Road is closed at this time in and around that area with water and debris over the roadway," he said. "One home is surrounded by water, and we have had contact with them. They do not have any requests for assistance at this time."
Dobler said he was unsure when the road will reopen. He said the county road department has equipment on site.
He said there was minor flooding in the usual areas on Highway 395 south of Canyon City and along Canyon Creek. He said there were no evacuations or sand-bagging Wednesday evening.
Canyon City will monitor the creek and bridges Wednesday night, Dobler said, and search and rescue personnel will check again in the morning and as needed. The county has filled sandbags around the county, if needed.
Search and rescue personnel made contact with several residents in impacted areas, he said, and helped two residents remove pumps and equipment near Canyon Creek along Southwest Brent Drive.
Dobler said other areas in the county were checked on Wednesday and look OK.
He said the National Weather Service said less than a half-inch more rain is expected until Thursday afternoon when the weather pattern is expected to clear.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for urban areas and small streams in southern Grant County.
The warning is in effect until 10:15 a.m. Thursday. Some areas that will likely experience flooding include John Day, Canyon City, Mt. Vernon, Seneca, Dayville, Silvies and Izee.
Heavy rain of 1-2 inches fell overnight Tuesday and Wednesday morning, and flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly, according to the weather service.
Sharp rises will continue on streams and creeks across the warned area. Flooding may be seen on Canyon Creek as well as Dog Creek and the upper reaches of the John Day River as well as many other creeks and streams across the area. Most creeks and streams will crest late tonight or early Thursday.
Additional rainfall of 1-2 inches is possible in the warning area.
Most flood deaths occur in vehicles, so the National Weather Service reminds people to "Turn Around, Don't Drown" when encountering flooded roads.
