The Grant County deputy arrested Monday on attempted rape and other charges was already on administrative leave for an unrelated issue.
Oregon State Police arrested Tyler Smith, 33, of John Day on charges of attempted rape, fourth-degree assault and child neglect Sept. 9, but Grant County Human Resources Manager Laurie Wright said that was not related to the deputy being placed on administrative leave Aug. 9. She said she could not disclose anything further about the reasons for the leave.
A public indictment has not been filed against Tyler Smith as of Wednesday afternoon, but his wife, Erin Smith, alleged she and their children were the victims of the charges in a Sept. 10 motion for temporary custody of the children in ongoing divorce proceedings.
Tyler Smith’s “behavior has become very erratic,” she said in a declaration accompanying the motion. “… I am in fear of my personal safety and the safety of my children.”
Emergency custody
The couple married Aug. 22, 2009, in Lane County and have three children from the union ranging in age from several months to 5 years. Tyler Smith also has a 10-year-old child with whom Erin Smith “has established a parent-like relationship with over the last 10 years,” according to the motion for temporary custody.
In the declaration, Erin Smith said she was the alleged victim for the attempted rape and fourth-degree assault charges and that the couple’s two youngest children were the alleged victims for four counts of child neglect.
“Although there is a status quo order in place giving me exclusive use of the home, (Tyler Smith) routinely ignores that order and enters the home at will,” Erin Smith said. “Because I am afraid of (Tyler Smith), I do not attempt to force him out of the home.”
Erin Smith said in the declaration the biological mother requested the 10-year-old child also be included in the emergency custody order.
Grant County Circuit Court Judge William D. Cramer Jr. signed an order Sept. 10 granting emergency custody of the four children solely to Erin Smith, suspending Tyler Smith’s parenting time until a further order of the court.
The timeline
Erin Smith filed a petition for dissolution of marriage citing “irreconcilable differences” Aug. 5.
Tyler Smith was placed on administrative leave for an unrelated issue Aug. 9.
Sheriff Glenn Palmer served Tyler Smith Aug. 13 with a summons to appear in court for the divorce proceedings.
An OSP spokesman said its Criminal Investigations Division received a request to conduct an investigation of Tyler Smith Sept. 6.
OSP arrested Tyler Smith Sept. 9.
Tyler Smith was also the subject of a Feb. 2 complaint to Oregon’s police licensing agency, the Department of Public Safety Standards & Training, regarding an incident from Sept. 15, 2018. In the complaint, Pam Smith of Baker City said Tyler Smith “was rude, arrogant and completely out of line as an officer” while refusing to enforce a restraining order in John Day.
DPSST Professional Standards Coordinator Kristen Hibberds said in a March 4 response the department “does not have jurisdiction over the operations of law enforcement agencies” because it is “limited to the certification standards found in Oregon law and rule.”
Hibberds said the department forwarded a copy of the complaint to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office for further review.
Wright, the county HR manager, said Tyler Smith’s leave was not related to the DPSST complaint.
The cost
Wright said Tyler Smith’s hourly wage is about $22.70, so he earns about $3,934 in gross monthly wages.
All benefits remain active when an employee is on administrative leave, Wright said, including health insurance, PERS retirement, sick leave and vacation accrual, 10 paid holidays throughout the year, life insurance and long-term disability insurance.
The county pays the entire medical premium for employees and a portion of any dependents added to the plan, Wright said:
• For an employee only, the county pays $840.54.
• For an employee and spouse, the county pays $1,544.35, and the employee pays $189.54.
• For an employee and one child, the county pays $1,547.64, and the employee pays $191.74.
• For an employee and two children, the county pays $2,291, and the employee pays $687.56.
• For an employee and family, the county pays $2,335.44, and the employee pays $717.20.
Each month of Tyler Smith’s health insurance costs the county at least $840 — but likely $2,335, considering the Aug. 5 dissolution of marriage petition states Tyler Smith “should maintain medical and dental insurance” for the four children.
While the PERS retirement contribution costs the county about 6% of the salary for most employees, Wright said law enforcement officers are in a different PERS category requiring a contribution of 11% of the employee’s salary.
At 11% of his wage, Tyler Smith’s PERS contribution costs about $432 per month.
Accruing 10 hours of vacation and eight hours of sick leave each month costs the county another $408.
Dividing the 80 paid holiday hours equally throughout the year gives a monthly cost of about $151.
Wright said life insurance and long-term disability costs vary by age and monthly wages but range from about $20-30 per month.
Each month Tyler Smith remains on administrative leave costs Grant County taxpayers between $5,785 and $7,290.
