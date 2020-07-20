Grant County 911 dispatch received a call Friday night for an arson fire at the Covered Wagon Overlook north of Prairie City on Highway 26.
Dispatch received the call at 9:37 p.m. Grant County of Chamber of Commerce President Jerry Franklin said soon after the call Prairie City firefighters were on the scene.
Franklin said somebody deliberately gathered grass clippings around the wagon, inside the wheel and inside the structure itself. Somebody lit the grass, and it started a fire on the structure.
He said the damage on the wagon was minimal.
"If it hadn't been for that good Samaritan — which I wish we could find out who that was so we can thank him — if that had gone on a little longer then the whole thing would have been demolished," Franklin said. "Then we've got all the surrounding ranch lands and forest, and it could have turned into a disaster."
Franklin said he is offering a $500 reward out of his own pocket for any information leading to the arrest and conviction for the person responsible.
The Grant County Chamber of Commerce has been working on restoring the wagon for a year and was about halfway complete with the restorations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.