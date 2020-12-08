Asher Community Health Center, a federally qualified health center, received a Quality Improvement Award of $76,442 from the Health Resources and Services Administration, according to a press release.
HRSA provides awards to promote overall quality, efficiency and value of the health care services provided by health centers, and to celebrate achievements in providing high quality care. These awards recognize the highest performing health centers nationwide as well as those health centers that have made significant quality improvement gains from the previous year.
The award to Asher was $26,000 higher than the previous year. The overall amount is determined by several categories, and Asher qualified in five categories. The funding increase was due to the clinic’s performance in award categories, Access Enhancers and Health Disparities Reducers.
Of the 30 Oregon FQHCs, Asher was one of only seven of them to receive these two awards. These awards are in recognition of improvement to increasing the number of patients served and patients receiving comprehensive care and health disparities reducers. The funds will be used by Asher to further strengthen the clinic’s quality improvement activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.