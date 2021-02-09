As an essential service provider, Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative knows that electricity is foundational to all other areas of the economy, including essential services such as health care and public safety. OTEC also recognizes that many member-owners continue to experience financial hardship during the nearly year-long COVID-19 pandemic and wants to remind those that are struggling to pay their electric bills that financial aid is still available.
OTEC encourages members in Baker, Grant and Union counties to contact Community Connections of Northeast Oregon, Inc., where they can apply for funds through the recently expanded Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, on top helping find other state and federal aid. Members in Harney County are encouraged to contact the Harney County Senior Center for help to apply for assistance. OTEC will also help those members behind on their bills set up flexible payment plans.
“As a community-owned, nonprofit cooperative, we have always worked with our members in crisis and this time is no different.” said Eric Wirfs, OTEC’s director of memberservices. “If you or someone you know is having trouble paying their bills, we urge you to give us a call so we can help by letting you know about the assistance that’s available, including our flexible payment plans.”
On top of helping procure relief for bills, the cooperative has numerous programs available for members financially impacted by COVID-19, including prepaid metering, levelized billing and OTEC continues to offer energy-efficiency rebates.
OTEC has also compiled local resources across its service territory to help those members who are experiencing other needs. That includes organizations that can provide help with other utilities, rent, food, clothing and employment.
For more information on financial aid or any of OTEC’s assistance programs, visit otec.coop or call OTEC at 541-523-3616.
