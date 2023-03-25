PRAIRIE CITY — Prairie City School District has come up with an innovative way to get kids invested in reading: A vending machine that dispenses free books.
You read that right.
Students who meet individual reading goals get tokens as a reward for their progress. Those tokens, which are distributed by teachers, can be used to obtain books from the machine.
The idea was conjured up by Prairie City School Superintendent Casey Hallgarth, who said the machine is part of an effort by the school to promote reading in any way possible.
The district hired a full-time Title I teacher last year and rolled out an accelerated reader program at the grade school level in order to bolster literacy. This led to talks about how to reward students who meet their reading goals and are showing improvement.
“We talked about some type of a reward system and what’s the best way we can promote this reading. I go home and I sit there and I get (online) and I’m like, “Let’s see what other schools are doing around the nation and kind of think outside the box little bit,” Hallgarth said.
That internet browsing led Hallgarth to a Facebook post about a book vending machine. Hallgarth inquired about the company that makes the machines, which started the entire process.
When Hallgarth brought the idea to school staff during a meeting, it was met with widespread approval. The main hurdle was post-pandemic logistics following the decision to get the machine, leading to a seven-month wait for delivery.
The next piece of the puzzle was ordering books for the machine. Hallgarth and his staff are aware of the types of books kids are wanting to read, which influenced the types of books that fill the machine.
“Scholastic Books has the new books that are coming out — the top books that kids are wanting to get. We ordered a ton of books for them,” Hallgarth added.
Along with the books, the tokens that are used to obtain the books were also purchased and distributed to teachers at the school.
“We ordered 900 tokens. Each teacher, preschool through sixth grade — and then we have Title I and SPED — they each got 100 tokens,” he said.
Hallgarth said balancing the number of tokens handed out with the number of books available is an ongoing issue. While the school does want to reward kids for their reading progress, they do not want to completely run out of books either.
“That’s one thing we talked about,” he added, saying that the school can’t do something like give everybody a coin on the same day due to the finite number of books. While the machine can be restocked, Hallgarth said the system is kind of trial by error at this point.
Those concerns aside, Hallgarth said the machine has been a resounding success with students since being put into service shortly after Christmas break.
“The kids light up when they put that token in. They figure out what book they want, they push the button and it spits it out and it’s their book. We don’t want the book back, they go take it home (and) it’s theirs,” he said.
“We’re just trying to promote reading because it’s so important, especially with state testing,” he added.
