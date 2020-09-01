Temperatures in John Day averaged slightly colder than normal during the month of August, according to preliminary data received by NOAA's National Weather Service in Pendleton.
The average temperature was 67.4 degrees, which was 0.8 degrees below normal. High temperatures averaged 87.0 degrees, which was 1.2 degrees below normal. The highest was 99 degrees on Aug. 17. Low temperatures averaged 47.9 degrees, which was 0.4 degrees below normal. The lowest was 37 degrees on Aug. 30.
On nine days, the temperature exceeded 90 degrees.
Precipitation totaled 0.13 inches during August, which was 0.51 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation was received on two days with the heaviest, 0.11 inches, reported on Aug. 18.
Precipitation this year has reached 8.99 inches, which is 0.03 inches above normal. Since October, the water year precipitation at John Day has been 9.73 inches, which is 2.81 inches below normal.
The outlook for September from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center calls for above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation. Normal highs for John Day fall from 84 degrees at the start of September to 73 degrees at the end of September. Normal lows fall from 45 degrees to 37 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 0.63 inches.
