The 30-day scoping period for the Austin Project on the Malheur and Wallowa-Whitman national forests began July 8.
The public will have 30 days to submit comments, with the scoping period ending on Aug. 7, according to a press release. Persons who submit specific written comments during this designated opportunity to comment, or the future 45-day comment period on the draft environmental impact statement, will have standing to object to the project.
The Forest Service will hold an open house from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, in Juniper Hall at the Malheur National Forest Supervisor’s Office, 431 Patterson Bridge Road, John Day. Participants will have the opportunity to contribute information, ideas or concerns, and discuss the project with members of the project’s interdisciplinary team.
The Austin Project proposes watershed and fisheries restoration (3,710 acres); upland restoration activities (35,500 acres); unique habitat restoration (840 acres), including aspen, mountain mahogany and upland meadow restoration; hazardous fuels buffer treatments (3,240 acres); prescribed burning and unplanned ignitions (76,700 acres); road activities and road system changes (closing 57 miles of currently open road, confirmation of previous administrative closure of 31 miles of road, returning 11 miles of existing roads [previously decommissioned] to the system as closed roads, convert 1.1 miles of currently open road to trail, open 5.9 miles of road, relocate 1.2 miles of road, decommission 10 miles of road and provide route relocation, decommission 3 miles of road and construction of 43 miles of temporary road); and recreation development (4.6 miles of new trail construction in two locations, one new trailhead and interpretive site installation at up to five locations).
Additionally, typical road maintenance activities designed to meet Malheur Forest Plan standards and guidelines would be performed. The proposed action may also include forest plan amendments to change Dedicated Old Growth boundaries, reduce satisfactory or total cover, remove trees greater than or equal to 21 inches diameter at breast height, harvest in late and old structure stands and not maintain connectivity between all late and old structure and old growth stands.
The document can be accessed on the Malheur National Forest website at fs.usda.gov/project/?project=53678.
Written comments must be submitted to Craig Trulock, c/o Kate Cueno, Blue Mountain Ranger District, P.O. Box 909, John Day, OR 97845, or emailed to comments-pacificnorthwest-malheurbluemountain@fs.fed.us. For more information, contact Kate Cueno at 541-575-3031 or katherine.cueno@usda.gov.
