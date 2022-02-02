One of Oregon’s premier outdoor recreation events will be coming to Grant and Wheeler counties this fall, bringing more than 1,000 visitors and significant economic impacts to the area.
The Portland-based nonprofit Cycle Oregon announced last week that it will stage its biggest ride of the year in the area this September. Dubbed “Ride the Painted Hills,” the event will run Sept. 10-17, starting and finishing in John Day and taking in some of the region’s most spectacular scenery.
The ride was initially supposed to happen in September 2020, but the organization called it off as it became clear that the COVID-19 pandemic was going to be around for a while. A handful of scaled-down events were held in 2021, but this year the group is ready to hit the road full force.
“We’re just really excited about going out in 2022,” Cycle Oregon Executive Director Steve Schulz told the Eagle.
An Oregon tradition
Since 1988, Cycle Oregon has brought together cycling enthusiasts once a year for group rides in various parts of the state. The first installment, which attracted around 1,000 participants, was a six-day, 350-mile jaunt from Salem to Brookings.
The idea caught on, and one annual ride has grown into a four-course menu for serious cyclists. In addition to the weeklong Classic, Cycle Oregon also offers a pair of two-day options, the Weekender and the Gravel (being held this year in Corvallis and Toledo, respectively) and the one-day Joyride, a women-only pedal in the Independence area.
All rides are supported, with meals, camping facilities, showers and restrooms provided, and there’s a “sag wagon” available to pick up riders who get injured, suffer mechanical breakdowns or just run out of gas. A festive atmosphere surrounds the rides, often with live music and local beer and wine.
There’s also a public service component: Classic participants are encouraged to take part in public service projects in some of the host communities, and Cycle Oregon has its own grant program. Through a fund housed within the Oregon Community Foundation, the group has awarded 328 grants totaling $2.5 million to support projects and programs around the state.
What to expect
Schulz said the group was disappointed when it had to cancel the 2020 Classic and has been itching for the chance to get back to the John Day Basin and the Painted Hills country ever since.
“That whole area is just stunning, so people know they’ll have an amazing experience,” he said, adding that “there’s some great things happening in John Day.”After spending the night of Sept. 10 in John Day, the group will pedal to Monument on the first full day of riding. From there they’ll go to Fossil, then Mitchell, then Dayville and back to John Day. There will be a couple of layover days along the way, with a selection of activities planned, and each day’s ride will feature at least two options to choose from.
Depending on which options they select, participants will cycle anywhere from 272 to 443 miles with about 15,000 to 35,000 feet of elevation gain.
This year’s Classic is capped at 1,500 riders, but Schulz has no doubt it will reach that mark.
“There’s a lot of uncertainties right now, but we feel like we’ll hit that capacity,” he said.
In fact, Schulz said, Cycle Oregon signed up 500 riders in the first 24 hours after registration opened on Wednesday, Jan. 26.
Economic impact
As you might expect, Cycle Oregon is not cheap: The base fee for this year’s Classic is $1,250 per rider, and the cost can climb from there with add-on options such as tent set-up and porter service.
But while those fees go to Cycle Oregon, there’s plenty of additional money to go around, Schulz said.
On average, he said, Cycle Oregon participants spend between $200 and $250 apiece during the weeklong Classic rides. In addition to the riders, there’s a crew of 50 to 100 service providers (food service workers, bike mechanics, emergency medical technicians, the people who set up and take down the portable toilets and showers) who travel with the group, and they also tend to spend money along the way.
“It’s a full-on operation; it’s no joke,” Schulz said. “There’s a lot of people it takes to pull it off.”
On top of that, Cycle Oregon typically reaches out to local community groups (think Boy Scout troops, high school sports teams and service clubs) to do a variety of chores, from handing out water bottles to serving food and cleaning up campsites. In exchange for their hard work, those groups get stipends. For a weeklong Classic, Schulz said, that generally works out to around $150,000.
When possible, Cycle Oregon also makes an effort to hire local service providers and entertainers.
“We’re trying to utilize as much as possible from the communities without overburdening them,” Schulz said.
Altogether, he estimated, the total economic impact from the Classic would be in the range of $400,000-$450,000.
“This isn’t bad for business,” he said. “People have money they want to spend, and they want to explore and learn from your community.”
Getting readyThis is not the first time that Cycle Oregon has come to John Day. The city was the jumping-off point for the 2013 Classic, which also included stops in Burns, Diamond and Crane.Mayor Ron Lundbom said that event was a boon for John Day and he expects this year’s ride will be as well.
“If it’s half as big as the last time they were here, it’s going to be great,” he said.
Local officials have been in touch with Cycle Oregon about the 2022 Classic since last fall but were asked to keep the discussions under wraps until this year’s ride was officially announced.
A lot of details still have to be worked out, including where the group will pitch its tents on the first night of the event. John Day City Manager Nick Green said he suggested the Hill Family Park, the Grant County Fairgrounds and the Seventh Street Sports Complex as possible campsites.
Green predicted the event will be an economic windfall for the city, with Cycle Oregon participants shopping in local stores and eating in local restaurants, not to mention the stipends to community groups.
But he also sees it as a chance to showcase John Day to people from all over the state and beyond.
“Some of them could be potential residents and business owners, people who would say, ‘Hey, I like this place — I want to stay,” he said. “They bring a lot of folks to the area, and I think it’s important for us to be good hosts and show them a good time.”
